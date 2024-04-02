NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024: Schedule, where to watch and more

The NCAA Gymnastics 2024 season champion would be crowned in three weeks. After fierce battles throughout the season, gymnasts now move to the NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships 2024 in a quest to qualify for the NCAA Finals scheduled from April 18 to 20.

Teams that have qualified in the regular season would go head to head in the gymnastics regionals. The regional competition will witness 36 teams in contention for a position in the NCAA finals.

The regional contests would be divided into two phases consisting of two regionals in each phase. Phase one of the regionals will be held from April 3 to 6 which will be the Arkansas and Michigan regionals. The second phase of the regional contests will be from April 4 to 7, namely the California and Florida regionals.

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024 Complete Schedule

Here is the schedule of the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024:

April 3, 2024 (All times in ET)

1) 2 p.m. - Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 - (Illinois vs. Ball State)

2) 3 p.m. - Fayetteville Regional Round 1- (Boise State vs. BYU)

April 4, 2024 (All times in ET)

This day will feature winners on Day 1 as well as first-time competitiors

1) 1 p.m. - Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 - (Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, Penn State)

2) 2 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Round 1 (Clemson vs. Iowa State)

3) 2 p.m.- Fayetteville Regional Round 2 (Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska)

4) 5 p.m. - Berkeley Regional Round 1 (Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)

5) 7 p.m - Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 ( Oklahoma, N.C. State, Ohio State, winner of Illinois vs. Ball State)

6) 8 p.m. - Fayetteville Regional Round 2 (LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, winner of Boise State vs. BYU)

April 5, 2024 (All times in ET)

1) 1 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Round 2 (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland)

2) 4 p.m. - Berkeley Regional Round 2 (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington)

3) 7 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Round 2 (Florida, Missouri, Georgia, winner of Clemson vs. Iowa State)

4) 10 p.m - Berkeley Regional Round 2 (Cal, Auburn, Stanford, winner of Southern Utah vs. San Jose State)

April 6, 2024 (All times in ET)

1) 5 p.m. - Ann Arbor Regional Final

2) 6 p.m. - Fayetteville Regional Final

April 7, 2024 (All times in ET)

1) 5 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Final

2) 8 p.m. - Berkeley Regional Final

Where to Watch the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024

The NCAA gymnastics regionals 2024 will be live-streamed on ESPN+.