NCAA Gymnastics Regionals: List of 36 teams qualified for the championship battle

The team selections for the NCAA gymnastics regionals 2024 are out with Oklahoma, LSU, and Florida Gators once again leading the race for the National Championship. The NCAA has also released the list of individual event specialists for each of the regionals.

The NCAA gymnastics regionals will kick off on April 3rd with Arkansas and Michigan regionals taking place first. The event will run till April 6 while the California and Florida regionals will take place from April 4 to 7.

There are a total of 36 teams selected for the NCAA women's gymnastics regionals, and each regional will have 9 teams. Teams are selected based on the national qualifying score, or NQS which is calculated from the average of the top 6 six scores of the team, barring the highest one.

Teams from 1-16 are seeded in the bracket while teams with a ranking of more than 16 are placed geographically in one of the four regional sites.

The NCAA also released a list of 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists. However, individual qualifiers will only compete if their team doesn't advance from the first round of the gymnastics regionals.

NCAA gymnastics regionals: Teams for every host

NCAA Gymnastics Championship 2024- LSU v Florida

#Arkansas Regionals

Arkansas

Arizona

Boise State

Brigham Young

Kentucky

LSU

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oregon State

#California Regionals

Arizona Stats

Auburn

California

Denver

San Jose State

Southern Utah

Stanford

Utah

Washington

#Florida Regionals

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

Iowa State

Maryland

Michigan State

Missouri

Towson

Utah

#Michigan Regionals

Alabama

Ball State

Illinois

Kent State

Michigan

NC State

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Penn State

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals: Individual qualifiers

All-around

#Arkansas Regionals

Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan

Kendall Whitman, George Washington

#California Regionals

Maggie Slife, Air Force

Karina Monoz, Iowa

Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State

Niya Randolph, Southern Utah

#Florida Regionals

Rebecca Wells, Clemson

Syd Morris, Long Island University

Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

#Michigan Regionals

Zoe Middleton, Ball State

Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan

Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Vault

#Arkansas Regionals

Sydney Benson, Brigham Young

Sarah Zois, George Washington

Kiera O’Shea, Northern Illinois

#California Regionals

Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah

Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

Megan Ray, UC Davis

#Florida Regionals

Molly Arnold, Clemson

Noelle Adams, Iowa State

Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State

Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Emily Leese, Rutgers

#Michigan Regionals

Victoria Henry, Ball State

Suki Pfister, Ball State

Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan

Arielle Ward, Illinois

Jaye Mack, Illinois State