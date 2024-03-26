NCAA Gymnastics Regionals: List of 36 teams qualified for the championship battle

The team selections for the NCAA gymnastics regionals 2024 are out with Oklahoma, LSU, and Florida Gators once again leading the race for the National Championship. The NCAA has also released the list of individual event specialists for each of the regionals.
The NCAA gymnastics regionals will kick off on April 3rd with Arkansas and Michigan regionals taking place first. The event will run till April 6 while the California and Florida regionals will take place from April 4 to 7.
There are a total of 36 teams selected for the NCAA women's gymnastics regionals, and each regional will have 9 teams. Teams are selected based on the national qualifying score, or NQS which is calculated from the average of the top 6 six scores of the team, barring the highest one.
Teams from 1-16 are seeded in the bracket while teams with a ranking of more than 16 are placed geographically in one of the four regional sites.
The NCAA also released a list of 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists. However, individual qualifiers will only compete if their team doesn't advance from the first round of the gymnastics regionals.
NCAA gymnastics regionals: Teams for every host
#Arkansas Regionals
Arkansas
Arizona
Boise State
Brigham Young
Kentucky
Minnesota
Nebraska
Oregon State
#California Regionals
Arizona Stats
Auburn
California
Denver
San Jose State
Southern Utah
Stanford
Utah
Washington
#Florida Regionals
Clemson
Florida
Georgia
Iowa State
Maryland
Michigan State
Missouri
Towson
Utah
#Michigan Regionals
Alabama
Ball State
Illinois
Kent State
Michigan
NC State
Ohio State
Penn State
NCAA Gymnastics Regionals: Individual qualifiers
All-around
#Arkansas Regionals
Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan
Kendall Whitman, George Washington
#California Regionals
Maggie Slife, Air Force
Karina Monoz, Iowa
Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State
Niya Randolph, Southern Utah
#Florida Regionals
Rebecca Wells, Clemson
Syd Morris, Long Island University
Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
#Michigan Regionals
Zoe Middleton, Ball State
Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan
Payton Murphy, Western Michigan
Vault
#Arkansas Regionals
Sydney Benson, Brigham Young
Sarah Zois, George Washington
Kiera O’Shea, Northern Illinois
#California Regionals
Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah
Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Megan Ray, UC Davis
#Florida Regionals
Molly Arnold, Clemson
Noelle Adams, Iowa State
Josie Bergstrom, Iowa State
Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Emily Leese, Rutgers
#Michigan Regionals
Victoria Henry, Ball State
Suki Pfister, Ball State
Alana Fisher, Eastern Michigan
Arielle Ward, Illinois
Jaye Mack, Illinois State