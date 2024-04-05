NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2024 Results Today: LSU and Oklahoma qualify for Regional Finals, Arizona and Michigan eliminated | Day 2

Day 2 of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships witnessed some impressive performances in Gainesville, Ann Arbor and Fayetteville in the preliminary and second rounds.

Teams LSU and Oklahoma qualified for Saturday’s regionals whereas Arizona and Michigan faced elimination.

Ann Arbor (Michigan) organized the second round of matches, between Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, and Penn State, which saw saw Alabama taking a stunning lead of 197.450, followed by Penn State with 196.925 in second place, Michigan in third place with 196.725, and Kent State in fourth with 195.650.

The next gymnastics match was contested between Oklahoma, NC State, Ohio State, and Illinois. The Sooners took the lead on the scoreboard with 198.050 points, followed by Ohio State’s 196.975. The University of Illinois took the third spot with 196.750 and NC State came fourth with 195.950 points.

Impressively, the event saw Ragan Smith of Oklahoma score the event’s only perfect 10 on the balance beam. Fellow gymnast Jordan Bowers scored highest in uneven bars, floor exercise, and the all-around. Nevertheless, Gabby Wilson of Michigan boasted high scores in the vault (9.950) event.

Saturday’s finale of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship regionals will witness Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, and Penn State competing against each other.

Round 2 of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship at Fayetteville witnessed a neck-to-neck match between gymnastics teams of Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Arizona. With 197.325 points, the Arkansas Razorbacks took the first place, Kentucky came second with 197.100 points and Nebraska scored 196.600 to grab the third place. Lastly, Arizona came fourth with 195.600 points.

Moreover, LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, and BYU contested in the next gymnastics matches. With 197.800 points, No. 2 LSU took the lead, followed by Minnesota’s 196.950. Oregon State came third with 196.450 points and BYU stood fourth with 196.500.

Day 2 of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship - Prelims Results

Day 2 of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship witnessed prelim matches in Berkeley, California, and Gainesville, Florida.

Round 1 of the championship in Berkeley, California, took place between Southern Utah and San Jose State. The States defeated Utah (195.500 points) and are headed to Saturday’s finale with 195.525 points.

On the other hand, Gainesville, Florida, hosted the prelims between Clemson and Iowa State. The latter clinched the victory with 195.875 over the former’s 195.625.

Nevertheless, Rebecca Wells of CU emerged as the high scorer in the balance beam and all-around events with 9.900 and 39.300 points.

.