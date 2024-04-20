NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals 2024 predictions ft. LSU

After an electrifying clash at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships semi-finals, four teams have earned their spots to vie for the championship title in the finals.

The four teams - the LSU Tigers, Utah Red Rocks, Florida Gators, and California women's gymnastics team - will return to the Dickies Arena in, Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, April 20.

The LSU Tigers topped the semifinal round held on Thursday, April 18, collecting 198.1125 points. The Tigers were followed by the Red Rocks, bagging 197.9375 points. The Gators and California women's gymnastics team scored 197.8750 and 197.7125 points, respectively.

With an exceptional run of form throughout the NCAA regionals and semifinal rounds, the LSU Tigers have displayed their prospects as a formidable contender to clinch the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships title. If the golden and purple squad delivers the top performance among the four teams, they will lift their inaugural championship trophy.

No. 2 Tigers have demonstrated their championship potential also by dominating the Fayetteville regionals, where they collected 198.250 points. They surpassed the Red Rocks who collected 197.575 points, Missouri (197.325 points), and Michigan State (196.650 points). The Tigers' women progressed to the finals for the 10th time in school history.

The Tigers Gymnastics enjoyed a remarkable winning streak in the 2024 season by winning 23 out of 28 face-offs. With the likes of the 2024 AAI Award winner and the SEC Gymnast of the Week Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, and Olivia Dunne in their ranks, the Tigers are the frontrunners in the quest for the championship title.

“It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym" - Olivia Dunne as the LSU Tigers vie to secure their first NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships title

LSU v Florida LSU Tigers dominated the semifinals and the Fayetteville regionals in the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships.

Before dominating the semifinals and the Fayetteville regional finals, the LSU Tigers topped the second round of NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships regionals on April 4.

Before entering the championship pursuit, Olivia Dunne addressed the possibility of the Tigers securing their first NCAA Championships title during an interview with ESPN (at 00:10).

"It would mean the world to this team and this university,” said Dunne. “It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I think it would be so special for Tiger Nation."

The Tigers will lock horns with Utah, Florida, and California women's gymnastics teams at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, at 3:00 pm CT.

