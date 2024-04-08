NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals 2024: Full List of qualified teams ft LSU, Florida Gators

After five days of stunning showdown at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals, eight teams clinched the spots to compete at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals.

The 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals are slated for Thursday, April 18, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Following the three days of preliminary rounds, 16 teams competed in a faceoff on Saturday and Sunday, that is April 6 and 7. at four different regional finals.

LSU and Oklahoma qualified to compete at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals at the Fayetteville and Ann Arbor regional finals

Day 1 of the regional finals witnessed the contention between Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State, and Ohio State at the Ann Arbor (Michigan) regionals, and LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Minnesota at the Fayetteville (Arkansas) regionals.

At the Ann Arbor regionals, the Oklahoma and Alabama women's gymnastics teams surpassed the Penn State and Ohio State teams after registering stunning scores of 198.400 and 197.575 points, respectively. Penn and Ohio State had to end their Championships quest after bagging 197.200 and 197.050 points, respectively.

At the Arkansas regionals, the LSU Tigers (198.250) and the home team (197.825) toppled the Kentucky and Minnesota women's gymnastics teams, earning a spot to compete in Fort Worth, later this month. The Kentucky and Minnesota women's teams settled on the third and fourth positions after collecting 197.475 and 197.400 points, respectively.

Florida Gators and California women's team book their tickets for the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals

Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide women's gymnastics earned a spot at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals at the Gainesville (Florida) regionals. The home team gathered 198.325 points, followed by Utah Red Rocks, which registered 197.575 points. Missouri and Michigan State had to end their campaign after settling with 197.325 and 196.650 points, respectively.

At the Berkeley regional finals on Day 2, the California Golden Bears, the home team, posted 198.275 points to make an appearance in Texas along with the Stanford women's gymnastics team, who registered 197.575 points. Denver and Arizona State ended their championship contention, scoring 197.450 and 196.750 points, respectively.

List of teams qualified for the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Semifinals

The list of teams that qualified for the National Semifinals along with their scores at the 2024 Regional Finals is given below:

Ann Arbor Regional Finals:

1) Oklahoma - 198.400

2) Alabama - 197.575 points

Fayetteville Regional Finals:

1) Louisiana - 198.250

2) Arkansas - 197.825

Gainesville Regional Finals:

1) Florida - 198.325

2) Utah - 197.575

Berkeley Regional Finals:

1) California - 198.275

2) Stanford - 197.575