Tokyo Olympics medalist Alex Walsh, secured her third consecutive victory in the women's 400 individual medley at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Walsh became the second-fastest swimmer ever to complete the women's 400 individual medley. She achieved this feat on Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships which kick-started on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia.

The 22-year-old clocked an impressive time of 3:55.97 to leave behind Florida's Emma Weyant, and Stanford's Lucy Bell, who clocked 3:59.00 and 4:01.23, respectively. She became the second-fastest swimmer of all time following Ella Eastin, who recorded a stunning 3:54.60 in 2018.

Walsh clinched the victory to secure her third consecutive 400 individual medley NCAA title. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, she secured her first NCAA title in the event by defeating Brooke Forde and Ella Nelson, registering 3:57.25. A year later, she refined her time, clocking 3:57.24 to leave behind Nelson and Weyant, securing her second title in the event.

Expand Tweet

With the remarkable performance, Walsh now enters the elite five-member club who have completed the race in sub 3:57, including Easting, Katie Ledecky (3:56.53), Katinka Hosszu (3:56.54) and Bella Sims (3:56.59).

"I knew I was capable of it" - Alex Walsh on recording second-fastest time in the 200 Individual medley

Alex Walsh poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot in Los Angeles, California.

A day before securing the victory in the 400 IM, Alex Walsh clinched her third individual title in the 200 IM at the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. by recording the second-fastest time.

She clocked a striking time of 1:49.20 to surpass Isabel Ivey and Josephine Fuller, who clocked 1:51.96 and 1:52.04, respectively. During her post-race interview, she reflected back on her past notable performances, including the NCAA and international competitions, while giving credits to weight training for her stunning performances.

"This year I have really put my head down and wanted to get back to a place to be better than I have ever been before, especially after my second year where I had like a really great NCAA and international season. I just wanted to be back in that place and because I knew I was capable of it so really honestly I've been like working really hard in the weight room. I think that's been the biggest change."

Alex Walsh bagged a silver medal in the 200m medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has collected four World Championships medals, including three gold.