NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Gretchen Walsh breaks 100 fly record, Virginia dominates 400Y Medley Relay| Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships featured the finals for seven events, inlcuding the women's 400-yard medley relay.

This year's annual college swimming championships are a compellingly watched event with less than eight weeks left for the 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Walsh sisters continued to display their proficiency on Day 3 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

Gretchen Walsh set NCAA record in 100 Yard Butterfly.

After breaking the 50-yard freestyle NCAA and the American record twice on Day 2 of the ongoing NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, Gretchen Walsh continued to show proficiency on Day 3 of the tournament by setting another NCAA and American record in the 100-yard butterfly.

Gretchen registered an impressive time of 47.42 seconds to leave behind Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray. Alex maintained her victory streak in the 400-yard individual medley, clocking 3:55.9 and defeating Emma Weyant, and Stanford's Lucy Bell.

Final Day 3 Results of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

The results for the final events at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships are given below:

Women 400 Yard Individual Medley:

Alex Walsh (Virginia) - 3:55.97 Emma Weyant (Florida) - 3:59.00 Lucy Bell (Stanford) - 4:01.23 Caroline Bricker (Stanford) - 4:02.14 Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) - 4:02.51 Ella Nelson (Virginia) - 4:04.33 Zoe Dixon (Florida) - 4:04.93 Paige Maceachern (UCLA) - 4:08.95

Women 100 Yard Butterfly

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) - 47.42 Emma Sticklen (Texas) - 49.70 Olivia Bray (Texas) - 50.52 Kelly Pash (Texas) - 50.55 Meghan Lee (Auburn) - 50.72 Olivia Peoples (Florida) - 50.93 Gigi Johnson (Stanford) - 50.99 Mia Kragh (California) - 51.27

Women 200 Yard Freestyle

Bella Sims (Florida) - 1:41.87 Anna Peplowski (Indiana) - 1:40.97 Minna Abraham (USC) - 1:41.96 Aimee Canny (Virginia) - 1:42.33 Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) - 1:42.92 Kayla Wilson (Stanford) - 1:43.23 Isabel Ivey (Florida) - 1:43.79

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) - 56.09 Mona McSharry (Tennessee) 56.64 Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) - 56.67 Anna Elendt (Texas) - 57.01 Lydia Jacoby (Texas) - 57.13 Hannah Bach (OSU) - 57.40 Josie Panitz (OSU) - 58.38 Stasya Makarova (Auburn) - 58.94

Women 400 Yard Medley Relay:

Virginia 3:22.49 Tennessee 3:24.92 Florida 3:25.16 Texas 3:25.25 Southern California 3:26.90 California 3:28.05 Ohio St 3:28.10 NC State 3:28.23 Texas A&M 3:28.61 Auburn 3:29.83

Women 100 Yard Backstroke:

Katharine Berkoff (NC State) - 48.55 Isabelle Stadden (California) - 50.47 Kennedy Noble (NC State) - 50.54 Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) - 50.55 Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) - 50.56 Kacey McKenna (Indiana) - 50.65 Celia Pulido (SIU) - 50.73 Miranda Grana (TAMU) - 51.65

Women 3 mtr Diving:

Aran Vazquez Montano (UNC) - 364.75 20 Anne Fowler (Indiana) - 342.45 17 Hailey Hernandez (Texas) - 342.15 16 Sophia McAfee (Purdue) - 329.40 15 Bridget O'Neil (Texas) - 319.90 14 Montserrat Lavenant (LSU) - 305.40 13 Kiarra Milligan (Michigan) - 288.65 12 Elizabeth Kaye (Virginia) - 267.30 11