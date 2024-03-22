Gretchen Walsh breaks NCAA and American records twice in 50m freestyle on Day 2 of the NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships 

Virginia Cavaliers' swimmer and world champion Gretchen Walsh recently displayed her remarkable swimming skills by breaking the NCAA and American records twice in a single day.

Walsh recorded exceptional times in the women's 50-yard freestyle event to set NCAA and American records in prelims as well as the finals on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

The 2024 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, a four-day event, commenced on Wednesday, March 20 at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

In the preliminary round held during the second session, Walsh recorded an impressive time of 20.41 seconds to set the 50m freestyle NCAA and American records. She left behind North Carolina State University's Katharine Berkfoff and fellow teammate Jasmine Nocentini to better the previous record of 20.57 seconds, which was also held by her.

The 2023 World Champion significantly refined her timing in the finals after posting 20.37 seconds on the board. Once again, she defeated Berkfoff and her fellow teammate, who registered 21.09 and 21.10 seconds, respectively. Walsh recorded an exceptional first split of 9.99 seconds in the prelims and bettered it with 9.88 seconds in the finals.

"Every year I have been fast" - Gretchen Walsh opens up on her improving performance every year

Gretchen Walsh looks on after winning the Women's 100 Meter Butterfly finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Gretchen Walsh is increasing her potential as a promising swimmer every year. At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, she secured three medals.

During an interview with Swimming World, the 21-year-old Nashville native reflected on her past performances and cited improvement. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, she secured a silver medal after posting 20.95 seconds in the 50m freestyle, and at the 2023 Championships, she registered a time of 20.85 seconds.

"We actually do the same exact thing every year. It was bringing out a lot of memories from my first year and second year. It is nice to know that what has always worked is what we are doing", she said, via the aforementioned source.

"Every year I have been fast at ACCs and even faster at NCAAs. The first couple weeks after ACCs is really hard on your body and your mind. You have just missed a week of school, so that is on your mind. We were all destroyed by the end of that first week", Gretchen Walsh concluded.

Walsh will be seen competing in 100m freestyle and butterfly later at the 2024 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.