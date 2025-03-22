NCAA Women's Swimming Championships Results: Gretchen Walsh dominates 100y butterfly with first Sub-47, Alex Walsh tops breaststroke | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships saw multiple-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh record the first sub-47 100y butterfly in history. She dominated the event with a timing of 46.97 seconds after recording 47.21 seconds in the preliminary round.

The 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships kicked off on Wednesday, March 19. They will conclude on Saturday, March 22, after four days of thrilling action at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

Alex Walsh led the 100 Yard Breaststroke on Day 3 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships

Alex Walsh of the Virginia Cavaliers during the Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship held in Federal Way, Washington. (Photo via Getty Images)

Alex Walsh led the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships, clocking 56.49 seconds. She defeated Tennessee's Mona McSharry and McKenzie Siroky, who posted 57.40 and 57.41, respectively. The results of Day 3 of the championships are given below.

Women 100 Yard Butterfly

Gretchen Walsh (SR Virginia) - 46.97 Torri Huske (JR Stanford) - 48.90 Emma Sticklen (5Y Texas) - 49.27 Miranda Grana (SO Indiana) - 50.01 Albiero, Gabi (5Y Louisville) - 50.69 Abby Arens (5Y Texas) - 50.90 Ella Welch (JR Louisville) - 50.93 Olivia Peoples (SR Florida) - 51.09

Women 400 Yard Individual Medley

Caroline Bricker (SO Stanford) - 3:57.36 Emma Weyant (SR Florida) - 3:59.05 Lucy Bell (JR Stanford) - 4:00.24 Katie Grimes (FR Virginia) - 4:01.10 Leah Hayes (FR Virginia) - 4:01.62 Mabel Zavaros (5Y Florida) - 4:03.99 Callahan Dunn (5Y Wisconsin) - 4:04.20 Sienna Angove (FR OSU) - 4:07.83

Women 200 Yard Freestyle at NCAA Women's Swimming Championships

Anna Peplowski (SR Indiana) - 1:40.50 Minna Abraham (SO USC) - 1:40.56 Stephanie Balduccini (SO Michigan) - 1:40.89 Lea Polonsky (SR California) - 1:41.85 Anna Moesch (FR Virginia) - 1:42.39 Kayla Wilson (JR Stanford) - 1:43.29 Erin Gemmell (SO Texas) - 1:43.52 Brooklyn Douthwright (SR Tennessee) - 1:44.03

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

Alex Walsh (5Y Virginia) - 56.49 Mona McSharry (5Y Tennessee) - 57.40 McKenzie Siroky (FR Tennessee) - 57.41 Joleigh Crye (JR Cincinnati) - 58.11 Piper Enge (FR Texas) - 58.19 Henrietta Fangli (SR Houston) - 58.29 Mackenzie Miller (JR Brigham Young) - 58.39 Kaelyn Gridley (JR Duke) - 58.72

Women 100 Yard Backstroke

Claire Curzan (JR Virginia) - 49.11 Bella Sims (SO Florida) - 49.12 Miranda Grana (SO Indiana) - 49.62 Celia Pulido (SR SIU) - 49.77 Phoebe Bacon (5Y Wisconsin) - 50.00 Leah Shackley (FR NC State) - 50.06 Mary-Ambre Moluh (FR California) - 50.13 Carmen Weiler Sastre (JR VT) - 50.75

Women 3 mtr Diving

Torres Estudillo (Ale FR Texas) - 389.40 Chiara Pellacani (SR Miami FL) - 387.60 Skyler Liu (SR Indiana) -382.35 Mia Vallee (SR Miami FL) - 371.95 Montano Vazquez Aran (SR UNC) - 361.15 Shiyun Lai (SO Kansas) - 357.40 Bayleigh Cranford (SO Texas) - 337.65 Daryn Wright (JR Purdue) - 329.75

Women 400 Yard Medley Relay

Virginia - 3:19.58 Florida - 3:24.78 Tennessee - 3:25.18 Texas 3:25.49 Indiana - 3:26.64 Stanford - 3:26.98 NC State - 3:27.08 Wisconsin - 3:28.51 Louisville - 3:28.82 Southern California - 3:28.85

