NCAA wrestling champion Ridge Lovett overlooks Dylan Raiola in his pick for Nebraska Male Rookie of the Year

Nebraska wrestling star Ridge Lovett shared his pick for the Male Rookie Athlete of the Year as he chose fellow wrestler Christopher Minto ahead of football players Dylan Raiola and Jacory Barney and track and field star Dyson Wicker. The winner will be honored at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ‘A Night at the Lied’ on April 27.

The event is known for honoring student-athletes not just in sports but also in academics, community service and leadership.

Ahead of the big night, Nebraska Athletics’ official handle posted about the Male Rookie of the Year finalists, including the four athletes, who created a huge impact on their respective programs during the competitive season.

The 2025 NCAA champion in the 149 lbs reacted to this post by sharing his pick with a three-word comment, indicating how Christopher Minto is far ahead of his competitors, saying:

“Minto not close”

Screenshot of Ridge Lovett’s comment. Credits - IG/ @huskers

After initially sitting out, Christopher Minto earned the starting spot at 165 pounds for Nebraska by defeating Bubba Wilson in a January rematch, having previously lost to him in November. However, the redshirt freshman went on to become an NCAA All-American after prevailing against No.4 Terrell Barraclough at the 2025 championships.

Meanwhile, Dylan Raiola has also been impressive for Nebraska, earning a spot as a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist in 2024 and completing over 67 percent of his passes across 13 appearances as a true freshman.

Ridge Lovett reflects on what was the recruiting process like for him

Ridge Lovett at NCAA Division I Championships - Source: Getty

Ridge Lovett reflected on his experience during the recruiting process. The period started when he was away in Greece for the World Cadet Championships. As a result, his father advised him not to pick up calls from colleges as the news might impact his performance at the event. During his appearance on the The Bader Show in January 2025, he said (6:56 onwards):

“My dad told me don't answer the phone, if it rings I know you're going to be excited like just let the calls go to voicemail. The coaches know you're in Greece but I was in a room with Lucas Bird. We were roommates & I think he committed to Maryland.”

“Day one, he was on the phone. The entire day I was just sitting on my bed watching him. I was like dang, ‘I want to call these dudes back right now.’”

Lovett then received calls and letters from various colleges once he was back home and decided to take his time, visit the schools and carefully evaluate his choices to ensure he was making the best decision.

In the same interview, the 24-year-old revealed his decision to choose Nebraska Wrestling because of Jordan Burroughs being a former Husker, top-tier facilities and support for athletes and personal connections with teammates.

