NCAA Wrestling Finals 2025 TV schedule, Donald Trump's Presence time, How to watch and more

The NCAA Wrestling Championship finals have been decided and they will all take place on March 22. United States President Donald Trump is also set to be present at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where all the action will take place.

Ad

Some of the best collegiate wrestlers in the US will be in action, with Carter Starocci vying for a fifth NCAA title after making it to the final of the 184 lbs event after beating Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott via decision. The top-seeded 24-year-old's four titles have come in the 174 lbs discipline and he will face Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen, who is the second seed.

Four of the ten weight categories will see the top two seeds battle it out for the championship title. Carter Starocci's college Penn State, along with Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma State, have the most representatives in the final, each having three wrestlers.

Ad

Trending

US President Donald Trump previously said that he would be present at the fights due to his support for the wrestlers.

“We’re going to the big fight. The reason I’m going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I’ve always supported the wrestlers," Trump said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Ad

With some exciting action awaiting us, let us take a look at various details regarding the NCAA wrestling finals.

NCAA Wrestling Finals 2025 match schedule

The finals will start from 7 pm local time, with the first one on the list being the 184 lbs final between Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen. This will be followed by Donald Trump's entry, as per ESPN's college wrestling analyst Rock Harrison. Here is what the match order for the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships look like:

Ad

184 lbs: Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

Followed by: Donald Trump's entry

125 lbs: Vincent Robinson (NC State) vs Troy Pratley (Oklahoma State)

133 lbs: Lucas Byrd (Illinois) vs Drake Ayala (Iowa)

141 lbs: Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)

149 lbs: Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) vs Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

157 lbs: Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) vs Joey Blaze (Purdue)

165 lbs: Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs Mike Caliendo (Iowa)

174 lbs: Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) vs Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State)

Ad

197 lbs: Stephen Buchanan (Iowa) vs Josh Barr (Penn State)

284 lbs: Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NCAA Wrestling Finals 2025 TV schedule

Fans can watch the tournament live on ESPN or ESPN+ and the fights will start being broadcast from 7 pm local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback