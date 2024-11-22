Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers Women's volleyball team is set to host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday (Nov 23). The match will start at 7:00 PM CST and be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Both teams will be coming into the game following wins in their previous contests and will look to retain their momentum. The Cornhuskers are unbeaten in the Big Ten Championships with a 17-0 record and Iowa Hawkeyes was the latest opponent to be a part of this winning streak. They won 3-0 against Iowa and are currently at the top of the Conference table.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, holds a 15-2 record in the conference and will be fresh off a 3-2 win against the University of Minnesota. The Badgers lost their last match against the Cornhuskers 3-0, in their backyard and since then have been unbeaten in the Big Ten Championships.

With both teams in superb form ahead of the contest, fans can expect a toe-to-toe clash on the cards. On that note, let's take a look at the streaming providers for this contest.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers: Streaming details

Cornhuskers going head-to-head against the Badgers at the recently held 2024 Big Ten Championships match (Image via: Getty Images)

Fans can enjoy this thrilling contest on the Big Ten Network and can also tune in to live updates of the match on the Husker Radio Network. Moreover, New York-headquartered American television streaming service provider, FUBO will also livestream the match.

Nebraska Cornhuskers captain Lexi Rodriguez sheds light on her team's clash against Wisconsin Badgers

Rodriguez (in red) for Nebraska Cornhuskers during a match against Wisconsin (Image via: Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez, a fourth-year senior in the team and co-captain alongside Merritt Beason recently shed light on her team's thought process before the much-anticipated matchup.

In a press conference, she stated that the Cornhuskers are prepared for a tough match and that preparations for the same are also in full flow. Rodriguez also mentioned that their last victory against the Badgers doesn't hide the fact that they are a good opponent.

The libero said (via Husker Online at 3:48):

"We’re really preparing for another hard matchup. Just because we beat them the first time doesn’t mean that it’s like we’re going to do it again. It’s gonna be a battle. They’re a great team…they’re going to make adjustments from last game so we got to be prepared."

Rodriguez joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2021 and since then has been a prominent member of the team. She was also named the AVCA Freshmen of the Year in her debut year. Her side's defeat to the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships final last season seems to have added fuel to their fire as they aim to go the extra mile in all competitions.

