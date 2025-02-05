Nebraska's Allie Sczech makes her feelings known on John Cook's departure and Dani Busboom Kelly's appointment as new coach

Allie Sczech has shared her positive thoughts on John Cook and new head coach of Nebraska Cornhuskers, Dani Busboom Kelly. The Baylor University transfer is all set to join Nebraska with her commitment to the program.

Sczech was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team two times and was a Big 12 Rookie of the Week in 2022. The volleyball player recently appeared on an episode of “Hail Varsity”. During the interview, Sczech talked about her commitment to the program, what her thoughts are on acclaimed ex-head coach John Cook, new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, and her future with Nebraska.

“I obviously committed to Cook but I think that the legacy he's left at Nebraska is obviously one of a kind. And Dani, I personally know from my recruiting process in the past and so her coming in was like, 'Oh my gosh' for a second it was so, 'Oh don't leave but then it's like oh my gosh what a great opportunity' and like I wouldn't want to play for anyone else to continue the legacy at Nebraska and I just think that, I mean, she sounded on a lot of the same principles as him.” [1:13 onwards]

The notable outside hitter, Sczech, shared her thoughts on the legacy left by John Cook and expressed that the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, shares similarities with Cook's philosophy. Additionally, she revealed that she is “grateful” to be at the university and the program and that it is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

John Cook shared his optimistic thoughts on bright future for Nebraska with Dani Busboom Kelly

John Cook at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

John Cook, recently gave the coaching mantle to Dani Busboom Kelly, who played for Nebraska during her collegiate career. As per KETV NewsWatch 7, the four-time National Champion ex-head coach of Nebraska Volleyball shared his opinions on the team's new coach.

“She was great player. I told her she had to go away to coach before she could ever come back. She did that, came back, we won national championship, and then she did one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of college volleyball at Louisville, and I think she's earned it. And this is gonna be big deal for her and her family and for this state.” [0:42]

Kelly became an acclaimed assistant coach and head coach after starting her coaching career. Furthermore, Cook shared that he and the four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and ACC Coach of the Year had a “great relationship” and that she deserves the position.

