Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match 2025: How will it be different, and Top moments to watch out for ft. Ally Batenhorst vs Harper Murray

The highly anticipated and one-of-a-kind showdown in the sports world, the 2025 Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match, will be held on Saturday, August 16. The clash will be held at the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The current players from the Cornhuskers team will face the program's past players. The current team for the Alumni Match will possibly include Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, and Taylor Landfair, locking horns against the program's past players, including Jordan Larson, Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Ally Batenhorst, and Lindsay Krause.

Let's take a look at a few much-awaited top moments to unfold at the showdown.

Ally Batenhorst vs Harper Murray:

The program's junior outside hitter Harper Murray will face her former teammate Ally Batenhorst on Saturday. Batenhorst completed her degree in communication studies from the University in 2024. Following her collegiate career, she announced her partnership with Sara Hughes for beach volleyball.

Jordan Larson leads Alumni squad:

Jordan Larson, who was named as a full-time assistant coach for the program in June of 2023, will lead the Alumni squad. She also contributed to the USA team's first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games and a silver medal at the Paris edition.

Assistant Coach Kelly Hunter will vie against the team:

The Nebraska Volleyball's assistant coach Kelly Hunter will vie against the team representing her alma mater. She led the team to the 2015 and 2017 NCAA titles. Having joined the program in 2021, she now mentors the defensive players and liberos of the team.

Format of the Alumni Match:

The Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match will feature a best-of-five sets, with five minutes of intermission between sets.

Harper Murray opens up about competing against her former teammates at the Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match

Harper Murray recently opened up about playing at the Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match against her former teammates. She expressed her excitement about playing in a lineup without much mixing.

“I barely know some of the people that are playing with Kelly, so I think it’s going to be exciting, but it’s also going to be interesting,” Murray said. “It’s the first time we’re going to have a true lineup out there and probably not mixing around as much. But I’m really excited, a lot of the girls, like Callie, Ally and Lindsay I got to play with, so it’s going to be fun playing against them. I’m just really excited, and I know it’s going to be really fun and competitive.” (hurrdatsports.com)

Murray further stated that she is expecting the clash at the Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Match to be highly competitive.

