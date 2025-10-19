Nebraska volleyball match against Michigan: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and Preview

The Nebraska volleyball team will next face the Michigan team on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Huskers will compete in their second consecutive match in Michigan after their win over the Michigan State team with 3-0 win on October 17, at the Breslin Center.
This will be the Huskers' second match against the Michigan team this season. They earlier locked horns on September 24, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, when the Huskers led 3-0. While the Cornhuskers are enjoying an undefeated streak with 17-0, the Michigan team has recorded 12-6 so far.
How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Michigan?
The Nebraska volleyball team's clash will be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Crisler Center at 1:00 pm CDT. Fans can watch the action live on BIG+ Network.
Nebraska Volleyball match against Michigan State: Rosters
Nebraska women's Volleyball team:
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray, Coach - Dani Busboom Kelly
Michigan's women's Volleyball team:
Serena Nyambio, Allison Jacobs, Cymarah Gordon, Ece Senyapici, Lydia Johnson, Ellie White, Morgan Burke, Leni Stanton-Parker, Ella Demetrician, Carly Greskovics, Amalia Simmons, Jenna Hanes, Hannah Brady, Jacyn Bamis, Camille Edwards, Maddi Cuchran, Sydney Schnichels, Trixie McMillin, Coach - Erin Virtue
How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Michigan?
The tickets for the Nebraska women's Volleyball team against Michigan are available at tickets-center.com/.
Nebraska Volleyball enjoys an undefeated winning streak in the 2025 season so far
The Nebraska women's Volleyball team has been enjoying an undefeated winning streak in the 2025 season with a 17-0 record. They last competed against Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Friday, October 17, 2025, where they solidified their dominance with a commanding lead of 3-0 after 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.
They have won all eight home and six away games so far in 2025. Before their Michigan State lead over Michigan State, the Huskers recorded straight-set wins over Purdue, Washington, Rutgers, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan, and Arizona. While competing in the away games against Michigan State and Michigan, the Cornhuskers have made their accommodation arrangements at junior player Harper Murray's home.