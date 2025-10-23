Nebraska volleyball match against Northwestern: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets, and Preview

The Nebraska volleyball team will next lock horns with Northwestern on Friday, October 24, 2025, which will mark Nebraska's annual "Pink Match." The faceoff will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Huskers will vie against Northwestern for the first time this season. While the Northwestern team has registered a 13-7 record so far in this season, the Huskers have been enjoying an undefeated streak with 18-0. The Huskers women's volleyball team has dominated all eight home and seven away matches in 2025.
How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Northwestern?
The Nebraska Volleyball team's clash against the Northwestern team will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, at 6:00 pm CDT. The Huskers and Northwestern teams' fans can watch the action unfold live on BIG+ Network.
Team rosters for Nebraska Volleyball and Northwestern
Nebraska women's volleyball team:
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray, Coach: Dani Busboom Kelly
Northwestern women's volleyball team:
Sienna Noordermeer, Drew Wright, Kayla Kauffman, Bella Simkus, Lauren Dignan, Gabrielle Gerry, Lauren Carter, Ayah Elnady, Buse Hazan, Lauren Curry, Ava Pratt, Kathryn Randorf, Beste Ayhan, Lily Wagner, Rylen Reid, Bella Bullington, Gigi Navarrete, Campbell Paris, coach: Tim Nollan
How to buy tickets for the Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Northwestern?
Fans excited to watch the Nebraska vs Northwestern women's volleyball match can purchase the tickets available on seatgeek.com.
The Nebraska women's volleyball team's performance has been dominating this season with nine straight-set wins
The Nebraska women's volleyball team has so far recorded nine straight-set wins this season. These victories were earned against Michigan State, Purdue, Washington, Penn State, Arizona, Rutgers, Maryland, and twice against Michigan.
They last competed against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Huskers dominated the faceoff with a 3-0 scoreline, with 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 sets. Before this faceoff, they locked horns with Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, whom they outfoxed with a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-18, 25-20).