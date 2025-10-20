  • home icon
  • Nebraska Volleyball weekly recap: Key takeaways as Huskers continue straight sweeps with 9th unbeaten win in the 2025 season ft Michigan

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:44 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Nebraska Volleyball team at the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball continued to enjoy a successful run last week with its dominance in Michigan. The HUskers team defeated Michigan State and Michigan to register an 18-0 record.

The Huskers have won all eight home and seven away games so far in this season.. With their recent victory, the No.1 women's volleyball collegiate team marked their ninth straight win of the season. The straight-set victories were registered over Michigan State, Purdue, Washington, Penn State, Arizona, Rutgers, Maryland, and twice against Michigan.

Nebraska Volleyball's dominance over Michigan State

The Nebraska women's volleyball team locked horns with Michigan State on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The Huskers defeated the Michigan State team with a commanding lead of 3-0, with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 scoreline.

Corhusker's junior outside hitter Harper Murray recorded 13 kills with no errors and achieved her career's breakthrough moment by surpassing the 1,000 career kills. Taylor Landfair, Rebehah Allick, and Andi Jackson listed eight, six, and five kills, respectively.

Nebraska Volleyball's victory over Michigan

On Sunday, October 19, the Cornhuskers women's volleyball team vied against Michigan and outfoxed the latter team with a 3-0 win. They showed their dominance with 25-18, 25-13, 25-18, at the first-ever sold-out volleyball match at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the program's fanbase

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the program's increasing fanbase, highlighting the love the team receives during the away games. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she stated that the fanbase has extended worldwide.

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us."
"They are so excited and appreciative to be there and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide."

The Nebraska women's volleyball team will next face Northwestern on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

