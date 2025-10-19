  • home icon
  • "Unstoppable"- Fans react to Harper Murray surpassing major career milestone as Nebraska Volleyball continues 8th straight season win against Michigan

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:18 GMT
Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty
Harper Murray during Nebraska Volleyball in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Harper Murray once again left her fans in awe after recording an impressive feat for the Nebraska Volleyball team. The program is currently enjoying an undefeated streak with a 17-0 record.

They retained their dominance against Michigan State on Friday at the Breslin Center, with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 scoreline, which marked their eighth straight sweep in a row of the season. At the same faceoff, Murray showed her incredible talent and surpassed 1,000 career kills. She led the team with 13 kills and no errors. The program shared the outside hitter's major career milestone on Instagram and wrote:

"1,🏐🏐🏐 CAREER KILLS FOR HARP @harpermurrayy surpassed 1,000 career kills last night vs. Michigan State. The 2x All-American is hitting at a .513% clip over the last three matches and is averaging 3.75 kills/set on the year! #GBR."
Murray's fans expressed their admiration towards her, with one of them referring to her as 'unstoppable.'

"She’s unstoppable right now. Absolutely incredible."
"Let’s go Harp!!! So proud of u ❤️❤️," another fan chimed in.

One of the fans even suggested that she is the Most Valuable Player of the team and wrote:

"mvp 🏆"
"Cause she’s THAT👏🏾GIRL👏🏾," another fan penned.
A fan anticipated Murray earning the all-American honor and opined:

"First team all american season on the way."
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Here are a few more fan reactions:

"And she’s only a junior 🔥🥰."
"Most beautiful and talented 🔥."
"She’s the true Killer on the court! 👏👏."
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Harper Murray recorded her career high of 16 kills in a match against Purdue.

Harper Murray reveals Nebraska Volleyball's goal for the 2025 season

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently revealed her team's goal and motivation for the ongoing season, stating they want to win the NCAA Championships for their new coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who joined in January 2025.

"I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year," she said via NCAA. "We have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship in her first year here. So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with, and Dani talks about all the time like she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next compete with Michigan at the Crisler Center on October 19, 2025.

