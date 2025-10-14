  • home icon
  • Harper Murray's errorless stats earns her a huge honor as Nebraska Volleyball continues win streak in the 2025 season 

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:25 GMT
Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty
Harper Murray at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Harper Murray earned a major Big Volleyball honor after amassing 16th straight win for the Nebraska Huskers on October 13, 2025. Murray posted a career-high 16 kills and an errorless hitting percentage of .640 in the game, cementing her status as the most skilled player on the team.

Harper Murray was a force to be reckoned with since her sophomore year at the University of Nebraska. She earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, and other accolades in 2023, and continued her momentum in her sophomore year. In her junior year, the outside hitter earned All-American and NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player honors. She recorded 20 kills, 15 digs, three aces, and a career-high six blocks in the NCAA semifinals, but the Huskers didn't advance to the finals.

Murray helped Nebraska Volleyball maintain an undefeated season in 2025, and her latest performance in the game against Purdue contributed to the Huskers' 16th consecutive win. As a result, she earned the Player of the Week honor for her errorless statistics in the October 13 game.

Murray posted four assists, two aces, five digs, and two blocks in addition to her career-high kills.

Harper Murray's impressive career statistics garnered praise from head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
Dani Busboom Kelly took over the head coaching role after John Cook retired following the 2024 NCAA Championships. Since then, the former Louisville head coach has brought her expertise to the court and helped her players unleash their abilities throughout this season. After the Huskers' latest win against Purdue, she commended the showstopper Harper Murray for her all-around effort.

"That’s a pretty impressive stat line. She was doing it from all over the court. She was getting one-on-ones in the front row. She was killing out-of-system balls. She was crushing out in the back row.”

Middle blocker Andi Jackson trailed with 12 kills, three blocks, and a .450 hitting percentage. Bergen Reilly also put forward a great performance, recording a career-high assist score of 44.

Harper Murray and her teammates, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill, and Keri Leimbach, attended Tate McRae's concert in Omaha on October 9, 2025. The girls were out enjoying a musical night before the Huskers' game against Washington. In that match too, the former team emerged as the winners, scoring 25–14, 25–18, and 25–16, Nebraska's 53rd consecutive home win.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
