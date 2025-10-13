  • home icon
  "Pretty impressive stat line"- Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to Harper Murray recording career high hit percentage as Nebraska Volleyball defeats Purdue

"Pretty impressive stat line"- Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to Harper Murray recording career high hit percentage as Nebraska Volleyball defeats Purdue

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:28 GMT
Dani Busboom Kelly and Harper Murray
Dani Busboom Kelly and Harper Murray

The Nebraska Volleyball team's coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, expressed her thoughts about Harper Murray's impressive performance during the match against Purdue. Nebraska Volleyball asserted its dominance at the Holloway Gymnasium and defeated Purdue with a straight sweep score of 25-23, 25-16, 25-15.

The Holloway Gymnasium's sold-out crowd witnessed an incredible showdown from the Huskers, with Harper Murray and Andi Jackson putting forward strong performances to extend the team's unbeaten streak in the 2025 volleyball season. Amid great performances by Nebraska Volleyball players, Harper Murray recorded her career-best hitting percentage, which stood at .640. Moreover, she added 16 kills with zero errors, four assists, two aces, five digs, and two blocks.

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about Harper Murray's impressive statistics during a post-match interview. She lauded Murray for putting forward an all-round effort and making a difference during crucial points.

“That’s a pretty impressive stat line. She was doing it from all over the court. She was getting one-on-ones in the front row. She was killing out-of-system balls. She was crushing out in the back row.”
Andi Jackson added 12 kills on a .450 hitting percentage and three blocks. Bergen Reilly added 44 assists and 10 digs, marking her career high assist score in a three-set match. Olivia Mauch played an integral role in the defense with 12 digs, and Laney Choboy concluded with seven digs.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about being unbeaten in the 2025 season so far

2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the Nebraska Volleyball team's unbeaten streak in the 2025 season in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that it was a testament to their strong preparation as well as their mindset as they proceeded in the 2025 season.

Moreover, she shared that they were prepared for every situation, be it random games or back-to-back matches as they stepped into the conference season.

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly shared that the team is learning from their shortcomings in every match and improving even further as they target to win the NCAA Championship title.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
