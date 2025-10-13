"Purdue came out on absolute fire"- Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on key factor that helped Nebraska Volleyball team to their extend unbeaten streak

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about a key factor that helped the Nebraska Volleyball team extend its unbeaten streak in the 2025 season. The Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Purdue with a score of 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 at the Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The game witnessed great performances from Harper Murray and Andi Jackson that helped the Nebraska Volleyball team to secure its seventh straight sweep of the season. Harper Murray put forward a career-high hitting percentage that stood at .640 with 16 kills and 0 errors. On the other hand, Andi Jackson added 12 kills with a .450 hitting percentage with three blocks.
The Nebraska Volleyball team's coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, opened up about the team's performance in a post-match interview and shared a key factor that helped them dominate the match. Busboom Kelly lauded Purdue for launching a strong attack; however, the Nebraska volleyball team did not panic and stuck to their game plan. She expressed how the team stayed true to their identity, which is their balanced offense, and shared how that is a key factor that makes the team special.
“Purdue came out on absolute fire, and we were really steady and didn’t get flustered. We stayed with our identity and what makes us great, which is our balanced offense and set in the middle. (Allick) makes some errors, and we don’t go away from her. It’s all signs of a great team that’s continued to develop in the six sets this weekend," she said.
Moreover, Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her elation over the team's composure and overall effort that helped them extend their unbeaten streak in the season.
Nebraska Volleyball Team's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about competing amid tight schedules
Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about competing amid a tight schedule in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that it was harder than what people usually realize, as it involves a lot of fatigue due to traveling.
Moreover, getting adjusted to a new gym in a day's time can be difficult for the players. However, Busboom Kelly expressed that she was satisfied with the team's performance.
“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Dani Busboom Kelly hopes to help the Nebraska Volleyball team push their limits and continue their dominance in the 2025 season.