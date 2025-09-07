Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others honored at Huskers football game against Akron Zips

The Nebraska Volleyball players were full of smiles as they were honored at the program's football match against the Akron Zips. The team received recognition for their Big Ten Championships win last year, sharing the title with Penn State University.

Ad

This marked the Huskers' 36th conference title overall, and with a win over Maryland, they cemented their co-champion status. Many stars such as Andi Jackson and Harper Murray were honored at the game.

In a story shared on Instagram, many members of the Nebraska Volleyball team were seen posing with a Big Ten Championship shirt. The story was shared by the official Nebraska Football account, who wrote:

"👋👋 to our Big Ten Champs @huskervb,"

Ad

Trending

Still taken from the official Nebraska account (source: @huskervb/Instagram)

The Nebraska Volleyball team's Big Ten Championship win was their last title under former head coach John Cook, who retired following the end of last season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Huskers have made a strong start to their 2025 campaign under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. They last played against Wright State as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge, where they managed to get a three-set victory marking a dominant performance.

Harper Murray managed to record 11 kills and nine digs, while Manaia Ogbechie recorded eight kills and five blocks in her first collegiate start.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes feelings known on Wright State victory

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on the victory against Wright State. In a press conference after the game, she said (0:26 onwards):

Ad

"I think Wright State's a solid team and I was talking to our players about how they're trained to go for it and you saw that with their swings. I mean, grabbing our pinkies and number 10 was swinging away obviously every single time. So, I don't know if maybe underestimating them or feeling like we could work into it a little bit, but I didn't think the slow starts lasted very long. So, it's good to see us bounce out of that and get everybody who was out there a lot of reps and that was a big goal for us tonight."

Ad

The Huskers are set to face off against California this Sunday (September 7) as part of their final match in the Ameritas Players Challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More