Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Billie Jean King react to Adidas’ inspiring campaign on Women’s day

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 09, 2025 13:10 GMT
Billie Jean King, Bergen Reilly, and Andi Jackson- Getty and Instagram
Billie Jean King, Bergen Reilly, and Andi Jackson- Getty and Instagram/@bergenreilly and @andijacksonn

Andi Jackson, Billie Jean King, and others reacted to Adidas' latest campaign on Women's Day shared on Saturday. The advertisement featured several women athletes, showcasing the significance of the rise in women's sports.

Adidas took to their Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video featuring several women athletes from various sports, including Jackson, Anna Hall, Trinity Rodman. The video montage offered glimpses of their careers with the former tennis player, Billie Jean King's voice narrating in the background.

Highlighting the importance of women's sports, she said:

"They'll say,'We believe in you. You are meant to be here. You are not alone.' And may be you'll believe it and maybe there'll be days you won't. But they will. Because she didn't get here on her own, and neither did she, not even me, or any of them. They all had someone who believed. And so do you. We all need someone to make us believe. You got this."
Feeling acknowledged by this video on Women's Day, multiple athletes expressed their feelings in the comment section.

Jean King extended her support toward all the women, writing:

"Happy International Women's day! We are all in this together."
Billie Jean King&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Billie Jean King's Instagram comment

Nebraska's volleyball player, Andi Jackson, commented:

"❤️❤️❤️"
Jackson&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Jackson's Instagram comment

Following her, another Cornhuskers' player, Bergen Reilly commented under the video, which read:

"This is amazing."
Reilly&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Reilly's Instagram comment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently playing in the beach volleyball season, with their most recent match being on Friday, March 7 against Park, where they emerged with a comfortable 5-0 win.

Andi Jackson made her feelings known about volleyball and the Nebraska Cornhuskers team

Speaking to Husker Extra in December last year, Andi Jackson opened up about her mindset about volleyball and being a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She revealed that playing volleyball wasn't her plan, and she was initially interested in basketball.

Revealing that she was unaware of the team's legacy, she said

“It was my ultimate goal to play basketball at UNC. Never wanted to try volleyball. It just didn’t appeal to me. I was just like, ‘What? Girly. Who wants to play volleyball?’” Andi Jackson said.

Highlighting that she wasn't completely in touch with the Nebraska's volleyball program, Jackson added"

"I didn’t really understand the significance of Nebraska volleyball, and if I’m gonna be honest, and I didn’t realize how big of a deal John Cook was."

Andi Jackson has been associated with the Cornhuskers program since 2023, and is pursuing a degree in business administration. She will next take to the court on March 10, in her team's clash against Southwest Baptist.

Edited by Shirsh
