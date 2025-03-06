Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson drops 2-word reaction over her newly manicured nails featuring colorful crystals

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson was recently seen gushing over her newly manicured nails that featured a few colorful crystals. The Huskers' junior shared the picture of the stunning makeover following the squad's clash against Ottawa in beach volleyball.

The Huskers earned a significant victory of 5-0 over Ottawa on Tuesday, March 5, 2025, at the Alloy Strength Complex in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jackson is poised to compete with the Huskers against Park and Southwest Baptist on March 7 and 10, 2025, respectively, both at the Alloy Strength Complex in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ahead of the clash, Jackson shared a picture of her nails, showcasing a pointy shape covered in vibrant diamonds. Sharing the picture, she wrote:

"I'm obsessed."

She also mentioned the nail technician Mia, and commended the work, writing:

"The best in Lincoln."

Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram story (@andijacksonn).

Jackson, named in the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team, joined the Huskers in 2023 as a freshman. She won a gold medal with the U.S. U21 National Team at the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship in Toronto in the same year.

Next year, as a Sophomore, Jackson was named AVCA All-America First Team, All-Region Team, and the All-Big Ten First Team.

Andi Jackson praises Nebraska Director of Operations Lindsay Peterson after the latter being chosen as Husker of the Month

Andi Jackson lauded Nebraska Huskers' Director of Operations Lindsay Peterson, who was named March Husker of the Month. The current director of operations for Nebraska Volleyball was also the team captain. Peterson is in her 19th year as director of operations for the Nebraska volleyball program after stepping into the role in 2006.

Peterson played for the Huskers program from 1999 to 2002, competing as a setter in her freshman year and a defensive specialist in her sophomore and junior years before taking over the new libero role in 2002. The Huskers' team announced on social media and wrote:

"Lindsay Peterson has been the heartbeat of Husker Volleyball for the last two decades. Lindsay’s passion and dedication to @huskervb has been an integral part of the program’s sustained success while serving as a role model to countless Husker student-athletes both on and off the court."

"Congratulations on being the March Husker of the Month Lindsay," the post added.

Jackson praised Petersson and admired the former Husker, writing:

"The best to ever do it."

Andi Jackson praises Nebraska Director of Operations, Lindsay Peterson (@@andijacksonn).

Lindsey Peterson has also served as a club coach for Nebraska Juniors.

