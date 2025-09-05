  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reunites with former coach John Cook as they hop on TikTok trend, seeks alumna Merritt Beason's approval

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reunites with former coach John Cook as they hop on TikTok trend, seeks alumna Merritt Beason's approval

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 05, 2025 19:28 GMT
Harper Murray, John Cook, and Merritt Beason (Image via: All Getty)
Harper Murray, John Cook, and Merritt Beason (Image via: All Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared a sarcastic gig as she reunites with her former coach, John Cook. A retired American volleyball coach is one of the most profound icons of the Nebraska Huskers' volleyball side and has been at the center of the team's journey to being a volleyball powerhouse.

Ad

Notably, Murray also had a very special bond with Cook, who mentored the former through thick and thin. The former Nebraska coach also helped Murray immensely during her suspension for DUI last year, and thereby, the latter was moved after Cook decided to call it a day earlier this year.

However, as the two reunited amid the ongoing 2025 season, Murray and Cook celebrated this by hopping onto a recent TikTok trend. In her caption, Murray also asked former Nebraska captain Merritt Beason for approval of their shot at the trend. She remarked in her caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@merrittbeason do u approve @Nebraska Volleyball @coachjohncook1"
Ad

Similar to Harper Murray, Merritt Beason also spent her Nebraska Volleyball years under coach John Cook and was also quite close to Cook.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talks about the experience of playing at the Bob Devaney

Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)
Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)

Harper Murray opened up about her experience of playing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center ahead of Nebraska Volleyball's first match in the arena against Wright State. Speaking at a press conference, Murray said that the opponents have a tough time at the Bob Devaney due to the immense support the Huskers have in the arena.

Ad

Additionally, the Nebraska junior also added that she is excited for the fans to watch the depth of the roster of her team. She said (via Hail Varsity, 5:52 onwards):

"I think it's just exciting to be back in Bob. We have so many people that come from all over the country to watch us play and I think we take it granted sometimes how special it is to play in Bob because ir's hard to come here as an away team and beat Nebraska Volleyball with all of our fans. "
Ad
"I think it's just really exciting, and I think it's going to give the fans an opportunity to see how deep our roster is and hopefully give everyone a chance to prove that," she added.
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Harper Murray also remarked that, personally, she has a good time most of the time while playing at the Bob Devaney.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications