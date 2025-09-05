Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reunites with former coach John Cook as they hop on TikTok trend, seeks alumna Merritt Beason's approval

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared a sarcastic gig as she reunites with her former coach, John Cook. A retired American volleyball coach is one of the most profound icons of the Nebraska Huskers' volleyball side and has been at the center of the team's journey to being a volleyball powerhouse.Notably, Murray also had a very special bond with Cook, who mentored the former through thick and thin. The former Nebraska coach also helped Murray immensely during her suspension for DUI last year, and thereby, the latter was moved after Cook decided to call it a day earlier this year.However, as the two reunited amid the ongoing 2025 season, Murray and Cook celebrated this by hopping onto a recent TikTok trend. In her caption, Murray also asked former Nebraska captain Merritt Beason for approval of their shot at the trend. She remarked in her caption:&quot;@merrittbeason do u approve @Nebraska Volleyball @coachjohncook1&quot;View on TikTokSimilar to Harper Murray, Merritt Beason also spent her Nebraska Volleyball years under coach John Cook and was also quite close to Cook.Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talks about the experience of playing at the Bob DevaneyHarper Murray (Image via: Getty)Harper Murray opened up about her experience of playing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center ahead of Nebraska Volleyball's first match in the arena against Wright State. Speaking at a press conference, Murray said that the opponents have a tough time at the Bob Devaney due to the immense support the Huskers have in the arena.Additionally, the Nebraska junior also added that she is excited for the fans to watch the depth of the roster of her team. She said (via Hail Varsity, 5:52 onwards):&quot;I think it's just exciting to be back in Bob. We have so many people that come from all over the country to watch us play and I think we take it granted sometimes how special it is to play in Bob because ir's hard to come here as an away team and beat Nebraska Volleyball with all of our fans. &quot;&quot;I think it's just really exciting, and I think it's going to give the fans an opportunity to see how deep our roster is and hopefully give everyone a chance to prove that,&quot; she added.During the conversation, Harper Murray also remarked that, personally, she has a good time most of the time while playing at the Bob Devaney.