Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray rocks white crop top and track pants in latest mirror selfie

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray shared a glimpse of herself in a latest mirror selfie. In the picture, she was captured wearing a white crop top and track pants, typically black or dark blue in shade.

She accessorized the look with a gold-colored pendant, a white purse, and a watch on her wrist. Additionally, one can catch a glimpse of her toned abs in the picture Murray shared on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the mirror selfie of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ junior here -

Screenshot of Harper Murray’s Instagram story. Credits - harpermurrayy

Murray is currently enjoying her off-season away from volleyball competitions. In 2024, the 19-year-old played a crucial role in helping her collegiate team reach the Final Four at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship. However, the team faced a major setback in the semifinals when they lost to Penn State, thus ending their journey.

As Harper Murray entered her junior year, she received even more shocking news when coach John Cook, with whom she shared a close bond, announced his retirement from the program and coaching to spend time with his family.

Although heartbroken, Murray expressed her full support for Cook’s decision. She even shared an emotional post dedicated to the 68-year-old on her Instagram.

When Harper Murray opened up about her competitive nature

Harper Murray at Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals 2023 (Photo: via Getty Images)

Harper Murray opened up about her competitive nature in a May 2021 interview with FloTrack. During the interaction, she was asked where her competitive nature comes from. She reacted to this (1:44 onwards):

“I think my family. Because all of both of my siblings play in college right now and my dad played in college, so I think it just runs through our family.”

Additionally, she shared what it meant to compete on the same team with sister Kendall for the Ann Arbor Skyline Eagles, adding:

“[Kendall] She was a senior and I was a freshman...It was fun, we fought a lot but we got through it. I think we got a lot closer the past year or two. So, I think it actually helped a lot because we had to work through a lot of stuff like on and off the court. So, I think it helped.”

Notably, the siblings share a close bond, with Kendall and Harper frequently posting about each other on Instagram. They also have a brother, Deric Murray, who previously played basketball but is now a sports performance professional.

