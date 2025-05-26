Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares highlights from friend's wedding by the beach in Jamaica

Nebraska Volleyball's star Harper Murray is on her summer break and recently attended a wedding in Jamaica. After a successful spring season, the outstanding outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball shared a glimpse of the wedding vacation she was attending.

Murray showcased impeccable form through the spring season, contributing towards the Huskers' wins against Kansas State and South Dakota State. The Nebraska Volleyball star secured 10 kills against Kansas State. In the game against South Dakota State, Murray came out even stronger. Delivering 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two service aces, she led the team to another straight-set sweep.

Harper Murray shared glimpses of her vacation in Jamaica on Instagram. The Huskers player was sporting an olive green backless dress at a wedding party. She posted a number of pictures from the event on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Harper Murray's instagram story (@harpermurrayy/ig)

She also shared a post of an orchestra playing in front of the sunset.

Screenshot of Harper Murray's Instagram story (@harpermurrayy/ig)

Further, she congratulated the bride with a post, captioning it:

@emmacheryl__ your special day !!!

Screenshot of Harper Murray's Instagram story (@harpermurrayy/ig)

Harper Murray will return for the regular volleyball season in August, with Nebraska Volleyball looking to win the NCAA Championship this year.

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray on the different coaching style of new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Harper Murray shared her thoughts on new Huskers head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She commented on her different approach to the training sessions. In a press conference ahead of the spring game against South Dakota State, Murray said (via Hail Varsity):

"Having Dani here and not having coach and it's obviously like we all have to adjust in our own ways but it's just really exciting because I really really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style. I just I really like how we do competitions, not like with coach where a lot of it was timed so we didn't know how long we were going to go for we didn't know how many reps we were going to get but with Dani there's always a goal at the end of the drill so I think that's also something that we really like that she changed."

Meanwhile, Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently announced the addition of Virginia Adriano to the team. The Italian is an opposite hitter and will have three years of NCAA eligibility.

