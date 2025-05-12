Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares rare glimpse into her childhood with sister and mom on Mother's Day

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray shared a glimpse from her past. The Husker star shared a heartwarming throwback offering a rare peek into the sibling bond she has with Kendall Murray.

Nebraska Volleyball's star Harper Murray was one of the key performers in the last spring game at Ord High School. The athlete delivered a standout performance in front of the sold-out crowd of 1750, tallying twelve kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces against South Dakota State. Fellow teammates Andi Jackson put up eleven kills and ten blocks while Rebekah Allick contributed eight kills and nine blocks, adding up to the 4-0 win of the Huskers over the Jackrabbits.

Harper Murray gave the fans a rare peek into her childhood as she shared a throwback childhood picture with her sister, Kendall Murray and mother, Sarah Murray on Mother's Day. The story was originally posted by her sister, Kendall Murray. Harper shared a one-word reaction on her Instagram story, writing:

"Forever "

Screenshot of Instagram story by Harper Murray (@harpermurrayy/ig)

Kendall Murray is a former University of Michigan volleyball star and Harper Murray's sister. She made the third team at the 2019 AVCA Under Armour All-American and was the 2019 Miss Michigan Volleyball candidate. Kendall Murray has recorded 32 service aces with 218 digs and 35 blocks in the senior year with the University of Michigan.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talks about changes Dani Busboom Kelly brought and her training style

Nebraska Volleyball recently went through a huge transition when the head coach, John Cook, retired after 25 seasons with the team. Dani Busboom Kelly became the successor to the former legendary coach. Talking about the transition and Dani Busboom Kelly's coaching, Harper Murray shared: (2:27 onwards)

"Having Dani here and not having coach and it's obviously like we all have to adjust in our own ways but it's just really exciting because I really really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style."

Talking about the differences and one thing that she likes about the new coaching style of Dani, the Nebraska Volleyball star said:

"I just I really like how we do competitions, not like with coach where a lot of it was timed so we didn't know how long we were going to go for we didn't know how many reps we were going to get but with Dani there's always a goal at the end of the drill so I think that's also something that we really like that she changed."

Coach Kelly has recently added two new opposite hitters for the Nebraska Volleyball, Allie Szcech and the 6-foot-5 Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano.

