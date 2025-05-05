Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings clear on decision to start freshman over Bergen Reilly

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly revealed the reason behind playing freshman Campbell Flynn in all the sets as setter ahead of junior Bergen Reilly during the spring game against South Dakota State.

Both setters got some time during the first spring match against Kansas and performed impressively with 19 and 23 assists, respectively, as the Huskers won 4-0. However, in the second game, there were no signs of Reilly as Flynn played as the major setter throughout the 4-0 victory over South Dakota State.

Speaking about this in a post-match conference, Kelly said Reilly has a slight discomfort in her wrist, which led the coaching staff to play Flynn and not exaggerate Reilly's situation. The Nebraska Volleyball coach said (via Hail Varsity, 00:09 onwards):

"Bergen's kind of battling a sore wrist and just after warm-ups just felt like it was the best thing to do to not push it. Campbell's super capable and great for her to have that experience and really wanted everybody to get a start this spring. It was just a last minute decision to not push somebody going into a long break."

Bergen Reilly has been a regular feature in the Nebraska Huskers lineup during her first two seasons, playing 122 and 121 sets respectively.

On the other hand, coach Kelly had a good start to her stint with the Huskers as they won both contests of their spring season.

Nebraska Volleyball HC Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the team's spring season victory against Kansas

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)

Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known about the Huskers' victory against Kansas. It was the first match of the spring volleyball season for her side that they won convincingly (4-0).

Kelly shared that the game was quite good and competitive, and they were successful in displaying the team. She further added that one of the major goals from the match was to continue their constant good performances. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:11 onwards):

"I thought it was a great spring match, really good competition and one of our biggest goals was to keep the level of play consistent, no matter who was out there and I thought we did that and it was great way to showcase our team."

The Nebraska Volleyball coach also remarked that she felt really good when her team played it through during the initial nervous moments of the game.

