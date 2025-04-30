"Super aggressive for a freshman" - Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Bushboom Kelly reacts to Ryan Hunter's impressive debut 

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Bushboom Kelly recently praised freshman Ryan Hunter for her impressive performance in her debut match. Hunter appeared in her debut match for the Huskers against the Kansas Volleyball team on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Charlotte-based volleyball player recorded 11 kills on 16 attempts on Saturday. Hunter's stunning debut performance for Huskers came after she concluded her last year of high school without stepping on the court. She had to miss her senior year of high school competition due to an ACL injury. Following her incredible debut, the program's new head coach showed confidence in the opposite hitter.

Coach Bushboom Kelly praised Hunter for being aggressive during the game and focusing on her role even while lacking experience.

"Super aggressive for a freshman to come out there and swing away and some of those out of system swings were pretty insane and that sets the tone for her," coach Bushboom Kelly said. "She's going to go after and go for kills and I told her she didn't play beach so we did some training with her, 'Your job is to block balls and kill balls and like let's not worry about anything else,' and she did that tonight so it was good to see her do her job."

Ryan Hunter's exceptional performance for the Nebraska Volleyball also left the fans in awe.

Dani Bushboom Kelly opens up on creating a new legacy for the Nebraska Volleyball team

Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly during the Division I Womens Volleyball Championship in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Bushboom Kelly stepped into the role of head coach for the Huskers after former Coach John Cook retired. She led the Huskers as a coach for the first time at the spring match against Kansas on Saturday, which they won in four straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. Following the victory, she opened up about her coaching approach, saying:

"Being myself every day and being super consistent. And again, I think it's a good thing to blend what's been done here before and to let the assistants have big responsibilities and big roles and maybe a bigger voice than they've had before, and I've always been a firm believer that they need to have a huge part in all of this. And, I have seen them step up the last couple weeks too, and that's part of my coaching style."

The Nebraska Volleyball will compete in their next match against South Dakota State on May 3, 2025.

