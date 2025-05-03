Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair & others share how they wait for coach Dani Busboom Kelly to write practice plan

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair, shared their reactions in practice sessions while head coach Dani Busboom Kelly jot down the training plan of the team on the board. This came ahead of the Huskers' face-off against South Dakota State.

Nebraska won its opening volleyball match of the season against Kansas (4-0 margin), where both Murray and Landfair featured. The latter contributed four kills during the game, while Murray secured 10 kills behind teammate Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, who had 11 kills each.

Amidst these initial matches of the season, the Nebraska players gave a sneak peek at what their training sessions look like under the new coach, Kelly. Landfair shared a video on her TikTok handle where she, Murray, and Skyler Piecer could be seen moving eagerly in front of the board, denoting the way they react when Kelly wrote down the training plan. Landfair further remarked in the caption:

"we neeeed to know @harpermurray @Sky"

The 2025 season will be the second for Landfair in Nebraska after her stint with the Minnesota Golden Gophers till 2024, while Murray is in her junior year.

Harper Murray recounts working with the new Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly in initial days

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray shed light on her experience of working with new Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly in the initial months of the 2025 season.

In a press conference, Murray shared that she and the team were adjusting to Kelly's style of play, as it was very different from the way their former coach, John Cook, coached. She added that the spring volleyball season was for learning and having fun ahead of the regular NCAA season. She said, via Hail Varsity:

"We're still adjusting, but I mean, we knew it was going to be a work in progress. Coach (John Cook) and Danny are very different, their styles of coaching and play are a little different.

"So, I know for Bergen, some of the setters, they have had to work on some new things and our position, coaches kind of switched a little bit. So it's an adjustment but we're just trying to remember that spring's supposed to be fun and a learning time for us."

Contrastingly, Murray said that the Nebraska Volleyball training sessions of John Cook and Dani Busboom Kelly are quite similar in structure and order.

