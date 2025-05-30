Nebraska Volleyball's Keri Leimbach shares sweet message for teammate Skyler Pierce

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Keri Leimbach shared her love for the summer season and fellow Husker player Skyler Pierce. In a recent social media update, the libero for Husker Volleyball posted a photograph with Skyler Pierce after she graduated from Lincoln Lutheran High School.

Before her collegiate career with the Nebraska Volleyball, Leimbach was a Lincoln Lutheran High School star and won four championships during her time at the institution. With 54 service aces in 2024, Leimbach averaged 6.0 digs per set. With 2063 career digs, Leimbach enjoyed a stellar high school career. As per Husker Extra, Leimbach became the first player to sign with the Husker volleyball program in the 30 years of Lincoln High School's volleyball program.

In a recent Instagram post, Leimbach posted a photograph with fellow Nebraska Volleyball player Skyler Pierce and added a lovely caption.

"I love summer and @skypierce21 🤍🤍"

The five freshmen who went face to face against Kansas State in the first game of the Spring scrimmage were Teraya Sigler, Keri Leimbach, Ryan Hunter, Campbell Flynn, and Skyler Pierce.

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook on Keri Leimbach

In a conversation with Husker.com, former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook talked about Leimbach and shared his thoughts about the 5'4' libero.

"Keri is a homegrown Nebraska girl who loves the school and the state. She's always dreamed of being a Husker. Keri is a 5-4 libero but she plays with big range and personality. Her floor defense is exceptional, as she passed 2,000 career digs in high school. Keri is a proven winner with four state championships in high school. We're excited to have her come in and help us continue to be elite in the back row," John Cook was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

Coach Sue Ziegler of the Lutheran Lincoln High School praised Keri Leimbach. Talking about her talent and passion for the game, Ziegler reflected on the time when they had to bump her up an age group.

"It didn’t matter their age Keri wanted to challenge herself to be better. When she’d come to our camps sometimes we’d have to bump her up an age group or two because she was already talented as a young girl," Ziegler was quoted as saying by Huskerextra.com.

The Nebraska freshman was recently part of her official school graduation, graduating from Lincoln Lutheran High School. Keri expressed her feelings while sharing glimpses of her graduation.

"A big weekend of celebration! Finally made it official #graduated"

The Nebraska Volleyball freshman kicked off her first spring season game by securing an ace to break the 20-20 tie with Kansas State in set four, sweeping the team clean with 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-22.

