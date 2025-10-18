Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy gushes over boyfriend and fellow Husker Daniel Jeremiah's appearance at college football

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy couldn't stop gushing over her boyfriend Daniel Jeremiah as he made an appearance at college football. Choboy is currently representing the Nebraska volleyball team as a junior.

She joined the Huskers as a freshman in 2023 and played in 34 matches. The Leesville Road High School passout is dating a fellow Husker Jeremiah, who is serving defensive back in football. Before joining the Cornhuskers, he played for Arlington Martin High School in Texas, competing only in his senior year. He contributed to the team's efforts in winning the district title and earned a spot at the state playoffs.

The defensive back chose Nebraska over North Texas during his recruitment. He is pursuing his child, youth, and family studies major from Nebraska. He earlier served as a wide receiver before making a switch to defensive back while at the Huskers. The Nebraska football team recently locked horns with Minnesota, the glimpses of which the program shared on Instagram. Resharing a moment that captured Jeremiah in action, Choboy reacted with two heart-eye emojis.

Screenshot of Choboy's Instagram story.

Laney Choboy has also enjoyed a decent performance at Huskers, recording a season-high 12 digs. She was also named in the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Laney Choboy makes her feelings known on competing as the libero for Nebraska Volleyball

Laney Choboy replaced Lexi Rodriguez in the position of libero after the former completed her collegiate career. In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, she made her feelings known on competing as a libero and joining the legacy of former players.

“I think it’s a huge deal,” Choboy said. “Obviously, Nebraska has a legacy of liberos and big-time liberos too — Justine and Lexi going to play in the Olympics and trying to make the Olympic team. It’s insane to think that I’m in this position now, but I’m just going to continue to have gratitude for this position and be thankful that I’m here and then continue to work and hopefully carry on those legacies.”

“It would be hard if I was to think like that,” Choboy added. “How I’m kind of going into it is I learned from Lexi, and I’m going to continue to use her as a resource of mine, but also, I am my own player, and I can do this, and while I am stepping into the role that she left behind, I am coming into it on my own as well.”

Laney Choboy earned “Best Receiver” for the USA Volleyball U19 team during the 2022 Pan American Cup.

