Nebraska Volleyball’s Laney Choboy shows off her adorable side while babysitting her nephew and newborn niece

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy shared glimpses of herself babysitting her nephews during the summer break. The Huskers will resume with the regular volleyball season in August.

Choboy made the Academic All-Big Ten in 2024 for the regular and beach volleyball season. She was also part of the U.S U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup and received the best receiver award at the tournament. Choboy had an impressive 2024 season with the Nebraska Volleyball, where she secured 185 digs in the 36 matches with an average of 1.529 digs per set.

Laney Choboy has been spending her summer break with her nephews ahead of what promises to be a crucial season for the Huskers. Choboy shared an update on TikTok while babysitting her nephews:

"will never get enough of these kids," she captioned her video.

Laney Choboy posted nine digs for the Huskers' last spring game against South Dakota State. The Huskers finished with a 4-0 win in straight sets, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19.

Italian opposite hitter joins Nebraska Volleyball roster ahead of 2025 season

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025 season are in full swing at Nebraska Volleyball as the team looks to contend for the NCAA Championship. The Huskers coach Dani Busboom Kelly has announced the addition of Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano to the team.

The Italian will have three years of NCAA eligibility with the Huskers. And Busboom Kelly is confident that Adriano can make a big impact in the coming season.

"Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block and serve. She will be a great addition to our program," Busboom Kelly said via SI.

Adriano played for Bergamo in Serie A1 (Italy's top league). Adriano recorded 21 kills and three blocks with one service ace against Megabox on March 30, averaging 2.39 kills per set and a .385 killing percentage. The Italian opposite hitter will turn 21 when she starts her season with Nebraska Volleyball.

Dani Busboom Kelly will also make her debut as the head coach of the Huskers in the regular season this coming August. Nebraska Volleyball will open its season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase against Pittsburgh on August 22 and 24.

