Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly reveals the one gymnastics skill she wishes she could master

Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly has revealed the one gymnastics skill she wishes she could master. Reilly, who has represented the Huskers since 2023, is one of the more prominent players on the team. She joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as one of the top prospects in the nation, and often takes to social media to share glimpses of her lifestyle.

Reilly has made the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three years in a row, adding to her numerous accolades at the University of Nebraska. In her sophomore year, she was named the Big Ten Setter of the Year for the second year in a row. Reilly will be part of the new era for the Nebraska Volleyball team under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Reilly took to Instagram to have an interactive Q & A session with her followers, and was asked about the one thing she wishes she were good at.

"Singing and golf. I wish I could do a backflip," she said on her Instagram story

Still taken from Reilly's Instagram (Source: @bergenreilly/Instagram)

Bergen Reilly was part of the Nebraska Volleyball team that lost to Penn State in the NCAA Final Four semi-finals last season. She and the team will be looking to compete for the championship once again this year.

Bergen Reilly on why Dani Busboom Kelly is the perfect fit for Nebraska Volleyball

Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Bergen Reilly previously discussed why new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is the perfect fit for the Nebraska Volleyball team. Busboom Kelly is regarded as one of the best coaches in the collegiate volleyball scene, having earned the AVCA National Coach of the Year award in 2021. She was a standout player for the Huskers, having graduated in 2007.

In a press conference with prominent Nebraska stars such as Harper Murray, Reilly discussed why she thought Busboom Kelly was the 'perfect fit' for Nebraska.

"She's from here, she played here, she knows what it takes and that's something that unless you've played at Nebraska, you don't really know it. She can coach with that in the back of her mind, and obviously she took Louisville from where it was however many years ago to National Championships in a pretty short period of time," she said via Hail Varsity on YouTube [3:41 onwards]

"So she has proven herself as a coach and obviously as a player. As an athlete, she's just a Nebraskan and you can tell. I'm not a Nebraskan but I can kind of pick them out and you can tell that she's just a Nebraskan at heart."

Dani Busboom Kelly recently coached her first two games in charge, which the Nebraska Volleyball team won. The games were part of Nebraska's tradition of playing games in the spring before the NCAA season.

