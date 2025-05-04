Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on team adjusting to Ord High School's unique atmosphere

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the unique experience of playing in Ord High School, Nebraska, against South Dakota State. In their second spring match, Nebraska beat Dakota in four straight sets.

The four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year was announced the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program on Jan. 29. The fourth head coach in program history led Nebraska to victory in their previous spring game against Kansas, having beaten Dakota 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

As per Hail Varsity's Instagram post, Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts on Nebraska playing in an energetic environment at Ord High School.

"Yeah, it was great. The crowd it is just a different vibe; you can tell we were, it wasn't like, I want to call it rattled but getting used to the environment there at the beginning, and we pushed through that, but it was just, you just feel the energy, and the excitement in the gym is awesome."

Kelly took over at the decorated volleyball program from distinguished former head coach John Cook, who had led Nebraska to four NCAA Championships, eight NCAA Finals appearances and 12 NCAA Semifinals appearances. Cook was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2017.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on distinctive traits of Nebraska Volleyball program

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly was the assistant head coach of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the Louisville Cardinals and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Having achieved success with the Louisville Cardinals as their head coach, she shared her thoughts on the notable traits of the Nebraska Volleyball program (via Sports Illustrated).

"Our staff in Nebraska is pretty great. And the way I want practice to flow and the way I want to ran is just seamless because the staff is really well prepared here, and ready to take on new challenges and to be creative on their own.

"So that's been amazing. The culture here is really great, and the team is super tight. And I've just been really impressed with their vibe as a team."

Under her tutelage, the Cardinals clinched four ACC titles. They also reached two NCAA Championship games, three NCAA semifinals and five regional finals.

