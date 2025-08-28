Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick bags honor after leading team in consecutive wins; alumni Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Rodriguez & others react

Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick received another major honor after the team’s opening weekend. The senior middle blocker was named the AVCA National Player of the Week, as former Huskers Lexi Rodriguez, Lauren Stivrins, and others shared their reaction.Allick helped the Huskers start the new season in style with two impressive wins over top-10 opponents at the AVCA First Serve. She opened the year with a strong performance, posting 12 blocks and 20 kills in Nebraska’s wins over Pittsburgh and Stanford.In the four-set win on opening night, Allick registered seven blocks and nine kills. She followed that up by leading the Huskers with 11 kills, five blocks and a .600 hitting percentage in a dominating sweep of Stanford, earning match MVP honors. Her performances also secured her the title of Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.On Wednesday, August 27, Husker Volleyball announced the honor on their official Instagram handle with the caption:“Let’s gooooooo @rebekahallick_ 🗣️ Rebekah Allick was tabbed as the National Player of the Week from the @avcavolleyball after a phenomenal opening weekend!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew reactions from fellow athletes. Former standout libero Lexi Rodriguez commented:“so well deserved &amp; so proud of you”Former Nebraska star Lauren Stivrins added:“ON A MISSION”Former Oregon standout Brooke Nuneviller wrote:“Lfg”Florida Gators’ Alexis Stucky reacted:“YEAHHHH BEKKA”Former Husker Kaitlyn Hord added :“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”Screenshot of comments (IG/@huskervb &amp; rebekahallick)In the opening week, Allick averaged 2.86 kills and 1.71 blocks per set while posting a .406 hitting percentage.Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up on mindset driving team's middle blockers2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyRebekah Allick also spoke about the mindset that has helped Nebraska’s middle blockers. The Huskers’ 17-player roster features four middles this season: Allick, Andi Jackson, Kenna Cogill, and Manaia Ogbechie.Andi Jackson also earned MVP honors in Nebraska’s 3-1 win over Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve on August 22. Speaking after the weekend, Allick reflected on back-to-back MVP performances from the middle blockers, saying:“We're a couple of dogs, man. Like, we've been saying this for years. The middles, me and Andi and Maniah and Kenna as well, and even the others we’ve had in the past, we’re constantly pushing ourselves. I think we speak for most middles on every team everywhere, we want to be set, but when you are set, that ball you have to deliver. And I think that’s exactly what me and Andi do, so it feels good to be fed some more.”Nebraska wrapped up its preseason with the Red-White scrimmage and the alumni match. Rebekah Allick also delivered a strong preseason performance, leading the Red-White scrimmage with 16 kills and five blocks.