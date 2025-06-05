Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts as her camp receives a massive sold-out response

Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick reacted with excitement as her upcoming All Skills Camp ticket had sold out ahead of the event. Allick is currently enjoying some downtime after helping the Huskers secure major victories in their spring exhibition matches.

Rebekah Allick enrolled at the University of Nebraska in 2022. Before starting her collegiate career, she was a standout player for VC Nebraska (a volleyball club in Lincoln), where she helped lead the team to a national championship and earned all-tournament team honors. Recently, Rebekah received a major invitation from her former club, VC Nebraska, to host a summer camp for students in grades 4 to 9 on June 11.

Ahead of the event, on Wednesday, June 4, Allick posted on her Instagram story that the camp tickets had sold out and the event had reached full capacity.

Sharing her excitement, she reshared the announcement post featuring a yellow 'SOLD OUT' banner, accompanied by an emoji and the caption that read:

“LETS ROCK!”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@rebekahallick_).

Currently in her senior year, Rebekah Allick concluded her spring season by posting 11 kills and four blocks in the first match, followed by eight kills and nine blocks in the final match. The Huskers swept both matches under their new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Nebraska’s Rebekah Allick shares goals for her final season

Since joining Nebraska in 2022, Rebekah Allick has earned multiple accolades, including spots on the AVCA All-Region Team and the All-Big Ten Second Team. As she prepares for her final season with the team, Allick shared her goals:

“There’s no other option for us, but to win this year. (In) the past it was giving it our best. This is my last shot…This is all I have. I haven’t even started the conversation of looking overseas or in the country for pro (opportunities). This is my life, and I have given up so much for this program.” (via Hastings Tribune)

In the last season, Allick was ranked among the top 10 in career blocks with a total of 415. Reflecting on this season, the middle blocker said:

“I want to kill balls and serve aces. That’s how I’m going to put myself on opponents’ map and make myself a threat. I need to be a threat for the sake of my team.” (via Hastings Tribune)

After the summer break, the Huskers will be back in practice for their next season, which will commence in August this year.

