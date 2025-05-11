WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick mic’d up at Canoyer Garden Center after team's final spring game

Nebraska Volleyball's star middle blocker, Rebekah Allick, was mic'd up at the Canoyer Garden Centre after the team's final spring game. This was Rebekah's first visit to the garden centre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska Volleyball swept a victory over South Dakota State in the final spring game at Ord High School on May 3. The Husker showed a dominating performance in front of the sold-out crowd of 1750. The Huskers finished off their spring season with 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19 over South Dakota State.

Allick posted an Instagram reel in collaboration with Canoyer Garden Centre. The Husker star interviewed people and asked them questions about their time at the Canoyer Garden Centre. She also talked to Brad Canoyer, the owner of the Canoyer Garden Centre, about the place reflecting on the happiness it brings to everyone. Rebekah posted the reel on her Instagram, sharing her feelings about the place. She said:

"Good family, good business. Come check out Canoyer Garden Center off of S 98th and Van Dorn || Lincoln, NE 💐🏠"

Husker's star outside hitter Harper Murray showed an incredible performance, registering 12 kills, seven digs, and five blocks with two aces, whereas Andi Jackson registered 11 kills and 10 blocks. Teraya Sigler and Skyler Pierce added six kills each to add to the points, with outside hitter Taylor Landfair posting five kills and four blocks in the game. The talented Husker middle blocker, Allick, contributed eight kills and nine blocks, leading the Nebraska Volleyball to a dominating victory.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick talks about the new leadership and coaching style of Dani Busboom Kelly

Dani Busboom Kelly was appointed the new head coach of Nebraska Volleyball after John Cook's 25-year tenure as coach. Coach Kelly was on the coaching staff of Nebraska Volleyball in 2015, the year the Huskers won the NCAA Championship title. Coach Kelly is a homegrown Nebraska girl and has taken over the coaching command.

In an interview with Avarie Howard of Hail Varsity, Rebekah Allick opened up about the new coach and her coaching style. Rebekah said: (5:19 onwards)

"she's just chill and I think it's just from her being from Nebraska, she understands what it takes. She's from a small town, she just understands like when you put the hours in from Monday through Friday, you can earn your weekend. It's not just something you wait to get to."

Coach Kelly has recently recruited two new faces to the Huskers' Volleyball roster: Allie Sczech and the Italian volleyball player Virginia Adriano.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More