"Never had to apologize for speaking up"- USWNT's Alex Morgan opens up about struggles in women's sports while receiving award with Diana Taurasi

Alex Morgan paid tribute to the women who paved the way for athletes like her and Diana Taurasi to impact women's sports, as shared in her 2025 ESPYs speech. Morgan has been a fixture at the ESPYs since receiving a nomination after making the USWNT at the 2012 London Olympics.

Alex Morgan has been the face of the United States women's soccer team for over 15 years. She played collegiately at the University of California, Berkeley, and continued her excellence in her senior career, playing with 12 clubs until capping her career with the San Diego Wave. Her international laurels include two FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019, as well as an Olympic gold medal in London, alongside a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Morgan dominated the USWNT and NWSL until missing out on the 2024 Olympic team for the first time since the 2008 Games. The 36-year-old announced her retirement in September last year, but her greatness still resonates in the sporting realm. She recently received the Icon Award at the 2025 ESPYs jointly with basketball luminary Diana Taurasi.

In her speech, she paid tribute to the legendary women who paved the way for them to inspire the following generations both on and off the field.

"We're standing on the shoulders of giants. And this is a huge tribute to them as much as to us. So to the women before us, it's because of you that we never had to apologize for speaking up or for fighting to raise the bar. It's because of you that we were able to be an Olympian businesswoman and a mom. It's because of you that we have no limits. "

Alex Morgan co-captained the US National team with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd from 2018 to 2020 and with Lindsay Horan in 2023.

Alex Morgan received praise from fellow ESPY awardee Diana Taurasi

Alex Morgan at the MLS San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC - (Source: Getty)

Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest basketball players and a six-time Olympic gold medalist, shared the stage with Morgan as they received the special honor from presenter Ilona Maher. Taurasi, holding immense admiration for Morgan and her influence on the sporting domain, shouted to the former soccer player in her speech, saying:

"The way you played soccer inspired me every single day. My family's from Argentina, so I always wanted to be a soccer player, and you did all the things I wanted to do. You played with power and grace. But more importantly, the way you opened up doors for women outside of the game is legendary."

Taurasi played in the WNBA for 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, leading her team to multiple Championship appearances.

