"Never gotten any surgery" - Olivia Dunne takes 'pride' in rare reality for gymnasts

Olivia Dunne opened up about the injuries she has endured as a gymnast and how she has overcome them without requiring any surgeries. Dunne enjoyed a glittering college gymnastics career with the Louisiana State University before retiring from the sport at the end of the 2025 season.Dunne has posted a career high of 9.900 on floor and 9.875 on bars in her senior year with LSU. She had to sideline herself from the 2025 NCAA Championship due to injury, a year after winning the coveted title with the Tigers. From having a great collegiate career to becoming one of the most popular content creators on the internet, Dunne has excelled on and off the mats.During her appearance on the podcast &quot;What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon&quot;, Olivia Dunne discussed her injury that ended her Olympic dream, as well as her recovery from it without undergoing surgery. Dunne said (4:00 onwards):&quot;I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kinda crazy for a gymnast… That’s something I take pride in. I’ve never needed surgery as a gymnast, which is very uncommon.&quot;Dunne earned an estimated $9.5 million through NIL during her collegiate career, becoming one of the highest earning college athletes (via Sports Illustrated).Olivia Dunne was recently rejected from purchasing the legendary Babe Ruth's NYC ApartmentOlivia Dunne recently revealed that she was rejected from purchasing the Upper West Side pad of the legendary baseball player Babe Ruth. Dunne said that she was planning on buying the legendary place. But the co-op board apparently denied Dunne, she told her followers on TikTok. This happened just days before Dunne was confident about getting the keys to the apartment.“I get a call. The co-op board denied me. I’m just disappointed that’s all. Pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine.”View on TikTokDunne also added in the TikTok video:&quot;It got to the point where the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment, that would be like, criminal... Honestly, it wasn’t financial. It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU.&quot;Olivia Dunne was supposed to move in with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, the popular baseball player, who plays for MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates.