"Killed it as per usual" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, admits to game day jitters until Pirates flamethrower starts dealing heat

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, turned heads last week at the MLB All-Star red carpet at Truist Park in Atlanta. It was her second straight appearance at the event after making her debut last season at Globe Life Field in Skenes' maiden All-Star selection in his rookie year.On Sunday, Dunne broke down the day in a video on social media, right from her outfit choice to the two flying out to the Hamptons for vacation following the game.In the reel, Olivia Dunne spoke about sitting in the stands and going through game-day jitters, seeing her beau line up against some of the game's biggest hitters like Aaron Judge.&quot;I'm gonna get a drink and then go to the game because I get kind of nervous, so,&quot; Dunne said in the video in collaboration with Tiny Turnip. &quot;Made it to the game! This is me stressing, and then he started pitching and killed it as per usual. I was so excited, and then he had media. Then we left, went on a plane and headed to the Hamptons for vacation. And that's it for now. Cheers!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the All-Star game, Skenes made his second straight start for the National League team in the Midsummer Classic. He struck out Detroit Tigers sluggers Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene before retiring Judge on a groundball to complete the 1-2-3 inning.Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reveals getting uncomfortable in her All-Star dressIn the aforementioned video, Olivia Dunne also spoke about her All-Star outfit. It was a striking blue gown with an open back on top of her golden glittering heels. However, she said that the dress made her sweat profusely.&quot;I just got off the red carpet. This was my look. I loved it, but I was sweating like crazy. It was like a million degrees,&quot; Dunne said.She also recalled the moment when her sandals' lace unwrapped, leading to Skenes getting down and fixing it.&quot;My shoe broke on the carpet and Paul fixed it, so yeah. I feel gross,&quot; Dunne said.After the red carpet event, Dunne changed her outfit and put on Tiny Turnip's.&quot;I need to change, so I'm gonna put on my outfit (0:16) for the game. Okay, this is my look,&quot; she added. &quot;I have low-rise jeans, this tiny turnips shirt. It's so cute. It says All-Star 30, Paul's signature. Gonna leave my hair like this.&quot;Overall, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had a great time together and posted their summer vibes on a beach in New York, days after the All-Star game.