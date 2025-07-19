  • home icon
  • Baseball
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares swoon-worthy vacation highlights with Pirates' 2x All-Star 

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 19, 2025 02:21 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares swoon-worthy vacation highlights with Pirates' 2x All-Star

Days after rocking the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet at Truist Park in Atlanta, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne returned to New York to enjoy the rest of their break during the regular season.

On Friday, Dunne posted photos from Montauk, New York, involving spending quality time with Skenes and their pet Roux. She also dropped a photo from their private jet.

In one photo, the couple went for a morning walk on the beach with their dog. She also shared photos from their time out having dinner, tasting different types of pizzas. Dunne captioned the photo dump saying:

"What day is it?"
Skenes is having another excellent season on the mound, paving the way for his second straight All-Star selection. The Pirates pitcher has thrown 121.0 innings across 20 starts, posting a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts.

In the All-Star game, he struck out a pair of Detroit Tigers hitters before retiring Aaron Judge on a groundball to start the ballgame for the National League.

Paul Skenes drops subtle hint on Olivia Dunne's future professional plans

During the All-Star break, Skenes and Dunne arrived in style. Dunne wore a blue gown with styled blonde locks, while Skenes wore a lilac-hued suit and sunglasses.

The duo was interviewed on the red carpet, where the host asked Dunne about her plans after retiring from gymnastics, following her five seasons with the LSU Tigers. Dunne said she is exploring different things, including acting as well.

"Oh, man, right now it's about trying to go to as many baseball games as I can," Dunne said. "I've really enjoyed watching him, but I'm also going to try doing more performing arts stuff myself. I've always loved to perform as a gymnast — whether it's diving into acting or some other kind of art, it's something I've always been passionate about."
The host had a follow-up question to this, asking Dunne if she had been receiving any calls from Hollywood. Skenes, who was standing beside her, threw a subtle hint:

"Yeah, hey, they're calling. Yeah, it's just a matter of if she answers."

With Skenes confirming that Dunne is not short of finding acting jobs in Hollywood, expect something in that area from the social media star in the future.

Edited by Veer Badani
