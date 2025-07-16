Paul Skenes gives witty response as girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops Hollywood hint at Red Carpet

For the second straight season, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne took the MLB All-Star Game red carpet by storm in Atlanta on Tuesday. Before starting for the National League in the game, Skenes stopped by for an interview on the red carpet along with Dunne.
The host asked what Livvy's up to these days after calling it quits on her gymnastics career. The social media star dropped a subtle hint that she might get into acting and Hollywood stuff.
"Oh, man, right now it's about trying to go to as many baseball games as I can," Dunne said. "I've really enjoyed watching him, but I'm also going to try doing more performing arts stuff myself. I've always loved to perform as a gymnast—whether it's diving into acting or some other kind of art, it's something I've always been passionate about."
As soon as the host heard 'acting,' he jumped ship, saying Hollywood might not be far away for Dunne. Skenes affirmed, saying she's already received calls from the production houses.
"Yeah, hey, they're calling. Yeah, it's just a matter of if she answers," Skenes said.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne take MLB All-Star red carpet by storm
Both former LSU alums stunned at last year's red carpet with their outfit, and they once again turned heads this year. If you ask Livvy Dunne, she thinks Paul Skenes has improved on the fashion front.
Skenes wore a sleek, mauve-gray tailored suit on a crisp white button-down shirt and had no tie. He wore black leather dress shoes and complemented the outfit with oversized dark-tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Dunne wore a floor-length, form-fitting navy gown featuring a sleeveless, mock-neck design. The gown includes a side slit and an open back.
During their red-carpet interview, the host asked Dunne whether she approves of the outfits for Skenes for occasions like this.
"You know what? I feel like he wants me to go through his wardrobe and pick out outfits, but I think your style has progressively gotten better and drippier, so I’ve been trusting you lately," Dunne said of Skenes.
To this, Skenes humorously replied:
"Yeah, I mean, the bar was pretty low before."
Skenes is having another incredible season, following up on his NL Rookie of the Year award. He has posted a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts, earning consecutive NL All‑Star Game nods.
In the one inning he pitched against the American League, he struck out two hitters while allowing no hits.