Olivia Dunne embarks on private jet journey with Paul Skenes in all black outfit for MLB All Star Game

Olivia Dunne recently embarked on a private jet journey with boyfriend Paul Skenes for an upcoming game. Skenes will be taking part in the MLB All Star Game in Atlanta as a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dunne uploaded a couple of pictures of her trip on her Instagram status. She was wearing an all black outfit, while Skenes sported a printed shirt and a formal trousers.
The former LSU gymnast captioned one of the posts as,
"All Star Game Bound"
Dunne had previously attended an MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins, which the Pirates lost narrowly by 1-2. However, Dunne became the center of attraction when she appeared on the digital display. The gymnast couldn't help but post a status on her Instagram story, with the following caption,
"I guess I see the resemblance"
Olivia Dunne has been backing Paul Skenes ever since the two met each other at their alma mater, the LSU. The couple has officially been dating since August 2023.
When Olivia Dunne talked about Paul Skenes' call-up to MLB
Olivia Dunne once narrated her experience of Paul Skenes' call-up to the MLB. Though the pitcher had been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates, his official debut was delayed by a few months.
However, when the call finally came, the couple had to pack bags in a hurry. Dunne mentioned in an interview with ESPN held last year.
“All I can say is I think that’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life.We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. He was like, ‘Let’s pack,’ and then we hit the road. It was so exciting.”
The former LSU gymnast also talked about how tough it is for her to watch Skenes perform without controlling her excitement. In her words,
“I always say it’s way harder to be the person in the stands, because I’m not in control. I don’t know how to throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball,” Dunne said. “It’s hard to have no control, especially with gymnastics when you’re watching. But I know he’s just got this, and I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes had been previously named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All Star Game last year as well. This is the second time in a row that he has made it to the All Star Game.