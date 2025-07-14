Olivia Dunne embarks on private jet journey with Paul Skenes in all black outfit for MLB All Star Game

Olivia Dunne recently embarked on a private jet journey with boyfriend Paul Skenes for an upcoming game. Skenes will be taking part in the MLB All Star Game in Atlanta as a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

Dunne uploaded a couple of pictures of her trip on her Instagram status. She was wearing an all black outfit, while Skenes sported a printed shirt and a formal trousers.

The former LSU gymnast captioned one of the posts as,

"All Star Game Bound"

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories with Paul Skenes [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne had previously attended an MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins, which the Pirates lost narrowly by 1-2. However, Dunne became the center of attraction when she appeared on the digital display. The gymnast couldn't help but post a status on her Instagram story, with the following caption,

Ad

Trending

"I guess I see the resemblance"

Olivia Dunne has been backing Paul Skenes ever since the two met each other at their alma mater, the LSU. The couple has officially been dating since August 2023.

When Olivia Dunne talked about Paul Skenes' call-up to MLB

Olivia Dunne recounts Paul Skenes' call-up to the Major Baseball League [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once narrated her experience of Paul Skenes' call-up to the MLB. Though the pitcher had been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates, his official debut was delayed by a few months.

Ad

However, when the call finally came, the couple had to pack bags in a hurry. Dunne mentioned in an interview with ESPN held last year.

“All I can say is I think that’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life.We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. He was like, ‘Let’s pack,’ and then we hit the road. It was so exciting.”

Ad

The former LSU gymnast also talked about how tough it is for her to watch Skenes perform without controlling her excitement. In her words,

“I always say it’s way harder to be the person in the stands, because I’m not in control. I don’t know how to throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball,” Dunne said. “It’s hard to have no control, especially with gymnastics when you’re watching. But I know he’s just got this, and I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes had been previously named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All Star Game last year as well. This is the second time in a row that he has made it to the All Star Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More