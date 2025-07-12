Olivia Dunne reacts to a strange resemblance during her latest appearance at the Pirates' match

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on a strange resemblance during her latest appearance at her boyfriend Paul Skenes' team's match. The gymnast cum influencer had visited Target Field in Minneapolis, where Skenes' team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, was playing against the local favorites, the Minnesota Twins.

Though the Pirates lost narrowly to the hosts, the former LSU gymnast appeared on the digital display, which also displayed another photo of hers in nearly the same outfit that she had worn to the match. The gymnast couldn't help but post the status on her Instagram story, with a cheeky reaction that read:

"I guess I see the resemblance"

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's latest appearance at the Pittsburgh Pirates' match at Target Field [Image Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne was recently included in Time magazine's list of the world's 100 biggest digital creators. She was included alongside top creators like MrBeast, Charli' D Amelio, and Khaby Lame.

The former LSU gymnast reacted to the news by sharing it on her Instagram story as she wrote in the caption:

"Alongside some of the greatest. Humbled and honored."

In another post, Dunne expressed her reaction as she wrote:

“thank you @time for featuring me as a ‘titan’ in the top 100 creators list … alongside some of the greatest! humbled and honored.”

Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed collegiate athletes, with over 13 million followers on Instagram alone.

Olivia Dunne expresses her frustration after being denied Babe Ruth's apartment

Olivia Dunne reacts after being denied Babe Ruth's apartment [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne previously reacted to being denied a historic apartment. This was the old apartment of baseball legend George 'Babe' Ruth, which the former LSU gymnast wished to make her own.

Dunne had applied for the apartment located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where Ruth lived from 1929-40. However, a week before the final formalities were completed, the former LSU gymnast was informed that her application had been denied.

Dunne expressed her disappointment in a video she uploaded on her TikTok account. She mentioned:

“I was gonna get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was: it was Babe Ruth’s apartment. I was gonna buy it and I was gonna pay with cash. Like, I wanted this apartment bad. It got to the point that the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went. I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment—that would be, like, criminal.”

The gymnast added:

"Then the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand-new apartment, I get a call. The co-op board denied me. For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. I have no clue. Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."

Olivia Dunne officially retired from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025. The former LSU gymnast last represented her team at the SEC championships, but she had to withdraw midway due to an ankle injury.

