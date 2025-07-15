"Holy c***" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne blown away by Oneil Cruz’s unreal blast at MLB Home Run Derby

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend are enjoying the All-Star festivities ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates' second All-Star game at Truist Park, Atlanta on Tuesday. The duo graced the Home Run Derby on Monday ahead of the Midsummer Classic.
The MLB Home Run Derby is a big fan attraction during the All-Star festivities and it was the same this year. Paul Skenes' Pirates teammate, Oneil Cruz, was expected to be the star of the competition due to his hitting prowess, and the Pittsburgh outfielder lived up to his reputation.
Cruz, participating in his first Home Run Derby, smashed a jaw-dropping 513-foot home run in the first round of the competition. The hit left fans speechless, including Olivia Dunne.
"Holy c***," Dunne captioned her Instagram story with a clip of Cruz's monster hit.
The 513-foot home run was the longest dinger of the competition this season and is the longest home run outside Coors Field in the competition's history. Cruz hit 21 home runs to progress out of the first round, becoming the first Pirate to do so and breaking Josh Bell’s record (18) of most homers by a Pirates player in the competition.
Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne arrived in Atlanta in style
The Pittsburgh Pirates ace was announced as the NL starter for a second consecutive season last week and the reigning NL Rookie of the Year arrived in Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic in a private jet with girlfriend Olivia Dunne. The former LSU gymnast shared an Instagram story on Sunday, writing:
"All-Star game bound."
The duo was captured getting off the jet at DeKalb-Peachtree on Sunday night.
Skenes, who pitched a scoreless inning in the 2024 All-Star game, will be up against Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal at Truist Park on Tuesday. Skubal is contending for the AL Cy Young award for a second consecutive season