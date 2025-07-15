Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne captivates the scene with a bold blue outfit at the All-Star game red carpet

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who is enjoying a Cy Young award-caliber season so far, has deservedly earned his second consecutive All-Star selection this year. At the moment, Skenes is pitching with a 4-8 record, along with a 2.01 ERA and 131 total strikeouts.

Despite being one of the most highly touted talents in the big leagues at the moment, however, it was Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who stole the show as she arrived on the All-Star Game red carpet alongside the Pirates star, sporting a blue dress that starkly contrasted Paul's grey suit.

With 2025's All-Star selection, Paul Skenes has made Pittsburgh Pirates franchise history by becoming the first pitcher to earn All-Star caps in his first two seasons at the highest level of baseball.

This year's mid-season classic is also set to be a special one for Skenes, who has been chosen as the starting pitcher for the NL, squaring up against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who will go for the AL.

Olivia Dunne reacts to Paul Skenes' teammate, Oneil Cruz's jaw-dropping blast during home run derby

With Paul Skenes set to pitch on Tuesday, the Pirates' ace and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, headed to Truist Park on Monday to cheer on fellow Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, who was representing his team in the home run derby.

Though he failed to win, going out in the semi-final, Cruz gave those supporting him something to cheer about, as he hit a jaw-dropping 513-foot home run, the longest one of the night by some distance and the joint fourth in home run derby history.

Olivia Dunne, who was watching from the pitchside, shared her reaction via Instagram story shortly after.

"holy cr*p" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

With the main event coming up on Tuesday, Olivia Dunne will be at Truist Park yet again, cheering Paul Skenes on in the hope of similar success, as the 23-year-old starts an All-Star game for the first time in his career.

