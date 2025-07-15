  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 15, 2025 04:56 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in effortless chic look ahead of MLB Derby - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will be starting from the mound for the National League team for a second consecutive All-Star game. While Skenes is gearing up for his start on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is relishing in the All-Star festivities.

Dunne, who walked the All-Star red carpet with the Pirates flamethrower last season, is in Atlanta with Skenes to participate in the All-Star festivities on Monday.

She wore a white top and paired it with denim shorts and white boots for a chic look ahead of Monday's Home Run Derby.

"Starting the day off at Club Magenta before the Derby," Dunne wrote in one of her Instagram stories.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

During her visit, the former LSU Tigers gymnast was seen having a conversation with former soccer player and social media influencer Noah Beck in Atlanta.

"Look who I ran into," Dunne wrote in her story featuring Beck.

In another story Dunne was seen enjoying her time at Club Magenta as she geared up to watch the Home Run Derby.

Olivia Dunne left speechless by Paul Skenes' Pirates teammates during Home Run Derby

Olivia Dunne was accompanied by Paul Skenes for the Home Run Derby and the former LSU Tigers star was not disappointed as she was left in awe of Skenes' Pirates teammate Oneil Cruz's monstrous home run.

During the first round of the Home Run Derby, Cruz obliterated a 513-foot home run, tying Aaron Judge's record of the longest home run in the competition outside Coors Field.

Dunne was taken aback by the Pirates outfielder's 21 home runs in the first round, a franchise record. She shared a clip of Cruz dismantling a home run, captioning the story:

"Holy c***."

While Cruz became the first Pirates slugger to make it out of the first round, he came up short against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the semi-final. Raleigh, who leads the league in home runs, went all the way to win his first Home Run Derby.

