New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2025 Results: Yared Nuguse bounces back from outdoor season setbacks with men’s race win

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2025 got underway on September 7th in New York City, with multiple top athletes competing in the event. One of the most anticipated one-mile road race events in the nation, the event has been held every year since 1981.

It is hosted by the New York Road Runners, and is a fast point-to-point race down Fifth Avenue beginning from East 80th Street and finishing at East 60th Street. Here are the results for the Men's and Women's mile events:

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2025: Men's results

Olympic bronze medal winner in the 1500m Yared Nuguse managed to win the Men's 1-mile event, finishing first with a time of 00:03:48. Finishing in second place was Parker Wolfe, who recorded a time of 00:03:49 to narrowly miss out on the win. Finishing in third place was two-time US National champion Drew Hunter.

1st place - Yared Nuguse

2nd place - Parker Wolfe

3rd place - Drew Hunter

4th place - Nick Griggs

5th place - Festus Lagat

6th place - Amon Kemboi

7th place - Duncan Hamilton

8th place - Cooper Teare

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2025: Women's results

The USA's Gracie Morris managed to finish first in the Women's 1-mile, recording a time of 00:04:16. Finishing behind her in second place was Kayley Delay, who posted a time of 00:04:18. Finishing in third place was Karissa Schweizer, who managed to post a time of 00:04:18, with a wind-aided differential of 00:02.10 seconds.

1st place - Gracie Morris

2nd place - Kayley Delay

3rd place - Karissa Schweizer

4th place - Eleanor Fulton

5th place - Laurie Barton

6th place - Lindsey Butler

7th place - Raevyn Rogers

8th place - Dani Jones

Yared Nuguse bounces back at New Balance 5th Avenue Mile after disappointing season

Yared Nuguse at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Yared Nuguse bounced back at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2025 to win the 1-mile event, following his recent disappointment at the USA National Championships as well as the Zurich Diamond League finals. Nuguse finished seventh in the 1500m in Zurich and missed out on a spot at the World Championships this month after finishing fifth there.

This marked his first ever time competing in the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, and he had previously expressed how excited he was to do so (15:38 onwards):

"I think I’ve always seen Fifth Avenue Mile and always kind of liked the idea of coming out and doing it, but you know, it never really worked out with my last two seasons. So, you know, glad it worked."

Nuguse's season ended with the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, closing out his campaign with an impressive performance.

